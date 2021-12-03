Kaisa approaches failure after failing to extend maturity

The growing risk of default by Chinese developers comes as the real estate sector is plagued by an unprecedented liquidity shortage.

Chinese property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd has said it has failed to get the minimum 95% approval it needs from offshore bondholders to extend the maturity of a $ 400million note. dollars due next week, increasing the risk of default.

As China’s real estate industry grapples with an unprecedented liquidity shortage, Kaisa now faces the possibility of defaulting on its 6.5% offshore bonds maturing on December 7 and focusing again on d other developers, who also face a wall of offshore debt maturing in the coming months. .

“To alleviate the current liquidity problem and achieve an optimal solution for all stakeholders, the company is evaluating and closely monitoring the financial and cash position of the group,” he said on Friday.

Kaisa had hoped to swap the $ 400 million 6.5% offshore bond for new notes due June 6, 2023 at the same interest rate if at least 95% of the holders agreed. He did not disclose how many bondholders agreed to the offer.

Shares of the ailing real estate company fell 9.8% to a record low of HK $ 0.92 ($ 0.12), pushing the stock so far this year down to around 75% .

The company, which became the first Chinese real estate developer to default on its dollar bonds in 2015, said it had been in talks with representatives of some bondholders but no “legally binding agreement” had not yet been concluded.

He added that he was still studying the sale of assets and the extension or renewal of debt obligations, but warned that there was no guarantee that he would be able to meet the deadline of the December 7.

Failure to repay or to settle with creditors would “have a material adverse effect” on Kaisa’s financial position, he said.

Kaisa is the second-largest dollar bond issuer among Chinese real estate developers after China Evergrande Group, which has more than $ 300 billion in liabilities and, like the others, has struggled to raise capital to avoid default. .

Reuters news agency reported last month that the company was looking to sell its Hong Kong-listed property management unit, Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Ltd.

Last week, in his note exchange offer, Kaisa said he might consider a debt restructuring exercise if bondholders do not approve of the maturity extension.

Kaisa’s failure to get a much-needed lifeline from its creditors will also weigh on other, smaller developers looking to avoid lengthy and messy litigation and restructuring processes, analysts have said.

Also on the horizon is the end of a 30 day grace period for Evergrande, who narrowly avoided faults, after failing to pay coupons totaling $ 82.5 million due on November 6.