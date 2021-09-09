Kabul’s first flight hailed as positive step amid disturbing signs

KABUL, Afghanistan – Ten days after the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan ended, an isolated airliner took off from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first international passenger flight since U.S. forces ended their 20 years of presence in the country.

The departure of the Qatar Airways chartered Boeing 777, with dozens of Americans, Canadians and Britons on board, has been hailed by some as a sign that Taliban-ruled Afghanistan may be on the verge of reconnection. the world, even as reports of the group stepped up its crackdown on dissent.

“Kabul airport is now operational,” Mutlaq bin Majed Al-Qahtani, a special envoy for the Qatari foreign ministry, said at a press conference on the tarmac.

In recent days, Qatari and Turkish personnel have worked with the Taliban to repair the damage and make the airport functional again. But just over a week ago, the facility was a scene of frantic desperation as people scrambled to find seats on the last of the commercial and military planes to come out.