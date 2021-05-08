Kabul school bombing condemned by senior officials

Most of the victims are said to be girls, who left the building at the end of the school day. According to media reports, the city was full of buyers before the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.

Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, reacted in a Press statement. “UNICEF strongly condemns the horrific attack that took place earlier today near Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School in Kabul, Afghanistan,” said Ms. Fore. “The attack claimed the lives of dozens of schoolchildren, mostly girls, and seriously injured many more. Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. Schools must be safe havens. of peace where children can play, learn and socialize in safety. “

The UNICEF chief added that children should never be the target of violence and that the UN agency continues to call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to adhere to international human rights law and humanitarian law, and to ensure the safety and protection of all children.

The President of the General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, reacted with a Tweet, in which he described the explosion as “a heinous and cowardly attack”. Mr Bozkir expressed his sadness at the “lives lost and dozens of injuries, especially those of young students”, and condemned the targeting of innocent civilians.

For the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan, MANUA, the bombing was “an atrocity”. The mission tweeted his “deep revulsion” and sent a message of condolence to the families of the victim, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Sayed Ul-Shuhada High School is located in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in western Kabul, home to many of the Hazari minority, who are mostly Shia Muslims. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area has been frequently targeted by Sunni Islamist militants.