Kabul: ISIS says fighters attacked Kabul power lines – Times of India
BEIRUT: Afghan branch of militant group ISIS said on Friday it was behind an explosion that knocked down power lines and plunged Acceptance in darkness.
Thursday’s blackout was another blow to Taliban efforts to stabilize Afghanistan two months after taking control.
In a statement posted on its Telegram channels, the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said that “caliphate soldiers detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul” to damage the electricity sector.
The explosion hit a high-voltage line supplying imported electricity to Kabul and other provinces.
Afghanistan relies heavily on imported electricity from its northern neighbors Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, making power lines across the country a prime target for insurgents.
The Taliban promised to fight IS-K, but the group continued to commit devastating atrocities.
Earlier this week, the IS-K said it was behind a suicide bombing attack on a Shia mosque in the southern city of Kandahar on October 15 that killed 60 people.
