Kabul evacuations end as US prepares to withdraw remaining troops

The vast international effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans and vulnerable foreign nationals from Kabul airport ended on Saturday as the United States continued to withdraw its remaining troops from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after it carried out a retaliatory airstrike in response to a devastating terrorist attack.

Britain planned to end the evacuation of its citizens on Saturday and begin bringing home its remaining troops, General Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defense Staff, told BBC Radio 4. More and more American troops also began to board planes and leave. A military official said on Saturday that there were around 4,000 US troops in Kabul, up from 5,800 A few days ago.

The official’s comment came just as President Biden warned that “an attack is very likely within the next 24 to 36 hours.” Early Sunday morning in Kabul, the US Embassy warned of a “specific and credible threat”In the airport area and urged all US citizens to leave immediately.

The departures of troops marked the tumultuous end of a 20-year war that plunged the country into grief and despair, with many Afghans fearing for their lives under the Taliban and struggling with cash flow and rising food prices.