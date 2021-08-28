Kabul evacuations end as US prepares to withdraw remaining troops
The vast international effort to evacuate thousands of Afghans and vulnerable foreign nationals from Kabul airport ended on Saturday as the United States continued to withdraw its remaining troops from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan after it carried out a retaliatory airstrike in response to a devastating terrorist attack.
Britain planned to end the evacuation of its citizens on Saturday and begin bringing home its remaining troops, General Nick Carter, the Chief of the Defense Staff, told BBC Radio 4. More and more American troops also began to board planes and leave. A military official said on Saturday that there were around 4,000 US troops in Kabul, up from 5,800 A few days ago.
The official’s comment came just as President Biden warned that “an attack is very likely within the next 24 to 36 hours.” Early Sunday morning in Kabul, the US Embassy warned of a “specific and credible threat”In the airport area and urged all US citizens to leave immediately.
The departures of troops marked the tumultuous end of a 20-year war that plunged the country into grief and despair, with many Afghans fearing for their lives under the Taliban and struggling with cash flow and rising food prices.
“We couldn’t get everyone out and it was heartbreaking,” General Carter told the BBC. “There were some very difficult judgments that had to be made on the pitch. “
France has also ended its evacuations, French officials said on Friday.
With just three days before Mr Biden’s August 31 deadline for withdrawing US troops, the mission has shifted from screening and airlifting Afghan civilians to repatriating US military personnel.
About 6,800 people were evacuated from Kabul airport on Friday, down significantly from Thursday morning, when White House officials said 13,400 people had been evacuated from the airport in the past 24 hours. .
About 117,000 people, mostly Afghans, have been evacuated since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15, Pentagon officials said. About 1,400 people were still at the airport on Saturday and had been screened and booked for flights, Pentagon officials said.
About 350 Americans have told the State Department they are still seeking to leave the country, the department said on Saturday, adding that it believes some may have already left Afghanistan..
It is believed that hundreds of thousands of Afghans are still trying to flee the country, but Mr Biden and other world leaders have acknowledged that many will not get out before the deadline.
Outside Kabul airport on Saturday, roads remained closed and the large crowd that had struggled to get inside had largely dissipated following Thursday’s suicide bombing, which killed 13 US servicemen and up to 170 civilians.
At the door of the abbey, near the site of the bombardment, only two families and two young men were still waiting.
The south gate to the airport remained open and there was a growing backlog of buses carrying 500 to 1,000 people, as US military personnel searched for suicide vests and other explosives. The Taliban, who controlled the checkpoints around the airport, also turned back dozens of buses. Few, if any, passed through the airport gates.
Among those still hoping to leave, two brothers said they had traveled 26 hours from Herat, a city in western Afghanistan, and managed to sneak past guards outside the airport perimeter to reach the door of the abbey. One of them said he was selected by a US visa lottery.
The brothers knew about the fatal explosion at the door two nights ago, “but what can we do,” one said on Saturday. “It’s our only way out.”
Officials from Turkey, Qatar and the Group of 7 are due to meet on Monday on a range of issues relating to Afghanistan, including the future of the Kabul airport, according to two officials familiar with the talks.
After the US military leaves on Tuesday, the path for Afghan evacuees will become even more difficult as the Taliban take control of the airport.
Ned Price, a State Department spokesman, said on Friday officials were in talks with allies and the Taliban to allow non-military flights to resume as soon as possible after the departure of the US military.
He declined to comment on reports that Turkey and Qatar were planning to run the airport with the Taliban, although he said Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken had spoken to the Turkish minister. Foreign Affairs Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to discuss “our cooperation in Afghanistan and our continued efforts to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of our citizens, allies and partners. “
Thursday’s attack near the airport was one of the deadliest in nearly two decades since the US-led invasion.
“The situation on the ground continues to be extremely dangerous and the threat of terrorist attacks on the airport remains high,” Biden said in a statement on Saturday. “Our commanders have informed me that an attack is very likely within the next 24 to 36 hours.”
The Pentagon on Saturday gave its most comprehensive account to date of Friday’s strike in response to the bombing outside the airport. He said the military used a drone to kill two “high profile” targets for the branch of the Islamic State in Afghanistan, also known as ISIS-K or Islamic State Khorasan, a rival group of the Taliban and which claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack. Military officials said another target was injured.
Defense Ministry officials said one drone target was an ISIS-K “planner” and the other was a “facilitator.”
The strike was carried out by a single MQ-9 Reaper drone flying from a base in the United Arab Emirates, according to a senior US military official. The targets were struck in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, about 90 miles east of Kabul.
Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders.
The “planner” who was killed is believed to be involved in future plots against targets in Kabul, including the airport, but there was so far no evidence that he was involved in the near suicide bombing. from the airport on Thursday, the official said.
“I said we were going to prosecute the group responsible for the attack on our troops and innocent civilians in Kabul, and we did,” Biden said in his statement. “This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down anyone involved in this heinous attack and make them pay. “
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, condemned the drone strike, saying Reuters it was a “clear attack on Afghan territory”.
For the first time, Pentagon officials have publicly acknowledged the possibility that some people killed outside the airport on Thursday may have been shot by US servicemen after the suicide bombing.
Investigators are investigating whether the shots came from Americans at the gate or from Islamic State.
The suicide bombing and the US response came as the Afghan economy, which has been supported for years by an influx of international aid, was in free fall.
Many Afghans are struggling to provide for their families and have flocked to banks and ATMs in hopes of withdrawing cash, only to return home cashless and desperate.
On Saturday, hundreds of people demonstrated outside a bank branch in Kabul and dozens more marched through central Kabul to demand the reopening of banks that had closed after the Taliban takeover.
“Islamic government, give us our rights! They chanted. One of the country’s largest banks, Azizi Bank, issued a statement to customers saying it was waiting for the Afghan central bank to resume operations before reopening.
A central bank official said it would reopen on Sunday, but to avoid bank runs it might not start distributing money until a new government is in place.
The Taliban have indicated that Hajji Mohammad Idris, a member of the movement, will assume the post of interim head of the central bank. News reports have indicated that Mr. Idris has no formal financial training.
Despite the end of its presence in Afghanistan, the United States still controls billions of dollars belonging to the Afghan central bank, money that Washington is ensuring is kept out of the reach of the Taliban.
Concern is also growing about the plight of farmers and herders, who form the backbone of Afghanistan’s rural economy. The country continues to be hit hard by the worsening drought that threatens the livelihoods of more than 7 million people who depend on agriculture or ranching, according to the United Nations. food and agriculture warned Saturday.
“Farmers and livestock owners should not be forgotten in the current humanitarian crisis,” said Qu Dongyu, general manager of the organization. “Urgent agricultural support is now essential to counter the impact of the drought and the worsening situation in the vast rural areas of Afghanistan in the weeks and months to come. “
Reporting was provided by Helene Cooper, Eric Schmitt, Lara Jakes, Najim Rahim, Jim Huylebroek, Fahim Abed and Thomas Gibbons-Neff.
Source link