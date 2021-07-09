World
Kabul asks for help from Islamabad to persuade Taliban to talk – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan requested Pakistan’s help to persuade the Taliban hold talks with authorities in Kabul as fierce fighting between Afghan and insurgent forces results in dozens of deaths across the country every day.
“We expect a lot from Pakistan. I hope that Islamabad will persuade the Taliban to talk again, ”Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar told a private Pakistani television station on Friday.
However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly stated that the deadline for Washington’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has diminished Islamabad’s influence over the Afghan insurgents.
The situation in Afghanistan has become more volatile, with the Taliban launching a meteoric campaign and capturing key areas of the country, in an escalation as US forces gradually withdraw from the country.
Responding to a question of whether the Afghan government thinks the United States has betrayed it, Atmar said Washington signed a deal with the Taliban with honest intentions.
“The Taliban have not fulfilled their part of the deal and have deceived the whole world. The Taliban are making a huge mistake. We all extended a hand of friendship to them, ”he said.
He said the Afghan government was calling on the Taliban to honor the Doha peace agreement, adding that Kabul had fulfilled its obligations under the agreement related to the exchange of prisoners and the exit of foreign troops from the country.
The Afghan minister added that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al-Qaeda have joined forces with other terrorist elements and are fighting alongside the Taliban against Afghan government forces.
“We monitor the links between the TTP, the Taliban and al-Qaeda on a daily basis,” Atmar said, adding that links between these groups certainly exist.
According to the minister, the Afghan government has divided militant groups of foreign fighters into different categories.
“The first among them are those fighting for a global agenda, like al-Qaeda and Daesh. Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants are present in the border areas between Pakistan and Afghanistan, ”he said.
“Then we have regional players. The TTP, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU), Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (ETIM), the Ansarullah and Jundullah, ”Atmar said.
“The whole region, not just Afghanistan, is threatened by these groups. Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, India, Russia and the Middle East are threatened by these groups, ”he said.
the Afghan FM said his country spoke of regional cooperation to solve the problem of militancy without any discrimination between good or bad terrorists.
“Peace between Afghanistan and the Taliban will ensure that these elements do not find refuge in Afghanistan,” he added.
