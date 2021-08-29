Kabul airlift in final stages as US warns of further attacks

US forces are entering the final phase of evacuations from the Afghan capital amid warnings of a “specific and credible threat” at the airport.

The United States on Sunday warned of a “specific and credible threat” near Kabul airport as its forces rush to complete evacuations from Afghanistan before the August 31 deadline and the Taliban prepare to take over the key aerodrome.

In a security alert, the US Embassy in Kabul warned of an attack on specific areas of Kabul airport, including its access gates, as US President Joe Biden told reporters in Washington DC that his commanders had informed him that another “attack is very likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

Dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers were killed Thursday when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at Kabul airport. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State in Khorasan province (ISKP or ISIS-K).

A Western security official told Reuters news agency that US forces were in the final stages of their evacuation operations and just over 1,000 civilians inside the airport were still due. be evacuated by plane.

“We want to make sure that all foreign civilians and those in danger are evacuated today. The forces will start to fly once this process is completed, ”said the official, who is stationed at Kabul airport.

A Taliban official said the group was ready to take over the airport.

“We are awaiting the last nod from the Americans to gain full control of Kabul airport, with both sides aiming for a speedy transfer,” the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Here are the latest updates:

1 hour ago (04:11 GMT)

The United States in the “final phase of evacuations from Kabul”

1 hour ago (03:45 GMT)

Taliban await ‘last nod’ to take control of Kabul airport

3 hours ago (02:30 GMT)

US warns of “specific and credible threat” near Kabul airport

5 hours ago (00:21 GMT)

US military and allies took 2,000 flights from Kabul on Saturday: White House official

The US military and coalition flights took about 2,000 people out of Kabul on Saturday, a White House official said.

The evacuations took place over a 12-hour period between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. GMT, the official said, as reported by Reuters news agency.

