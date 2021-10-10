K-pop fans vs. Duterte’s Philippines: why young voters want change

Filipino K-pop fans are more politically demanding than you might think.

Our ability to mobilize, strategize and organize campaigns is crucial in eliciting voter education and triggering discussions to help young people realize how much power they have to influence not only the outcome of the election. presidential election of 2022, but also the future of the Philippines.

Just as K-pop stans (super fans) like me rally to vote for our favorite idols – whether they are solo artists or band members – to win music contests, we can bring others together as well. stans to register and vote.

As a 22 year old Filipino graphic designer and K-pop fan tweeted at the beginning of September: “If you can vote for your idols, you should also vote for your country.

She had attended an online voter education session that I co-hosted to discuss with young people why they should vote and convince others to vote in the May 2022 election.

Mayora, my co-host, and I call these sessions #Eleksyonismes, a term that combines the Filipino word for elections (eleksyon) and the suffix -isms, used by Filipino millennials as a playful way of describing a state of spirit, circumstance or situation.

We think it makes sense to enlist fans in voter education. Today, more than half of registered voters Young and K-pop stans tend to be young.

Filipino Stan’s Online Presence Is Important – The Philippines class fifth for unique users discussing K-pop on Twitter in 2020 and fourth for tweet volume, after Indonesia, South Korea, Japan and the United States, where K-pop stans claimed to have hijacked a Donald Trump campaign rally in 2020 to design a low participation rate.

If stans in the United States could do it, then in the Philippines the fury and discontent over the poor response of the government of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to the coronavirus pandemic and the brutal crackdown on its critics in different sectors should grow. K-pop fans and young people to vote.

It was in November of last year that I first saw the potential of K-pop fandoms to generate real change on the pitch.

By this time, Typhoon Vamco had wreaked havoc in the Philippines. As a journalist covering natural and man-made disasters as well as climate change, I was glued to Twitter for updates – I monitored the number of victims, the extent of the damage, the announcements government officials.

But something unusual on my timeline caught my eye.

It was a call from Reveluvs, fans of K-pop girl group Red Velvet, for donations. It wasn’t just Reveluvs doing this – other K-pop fan communities such as ARMY, fans of the most famous K-pop group BTS, and Blinks, Blackpink stans, were also doing their own campaigns. donations.

More recently, in April, K-pop fandoms have organized community pantries to help people who lost their sources of income during the pandemic.

They did it even though they risked being labeled in red – suspected by the authorities as well as Duterte’s supporters of being members of the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

These civic mobilization displays made me see K-pop fandoms in a different light – as communities aware of and doing something about society’s issues. K-pop fans in different parts of the world have been carrying out similar activities, but for Filipino stans, there is a general common feeling that in the absence of government support, they must step in instead.

Seeing how they were able to translate online appeals into on-the-ground assistance, with money and donations collected and delivered, made me realize the ability of fandoms to move very strategically for the causes they believe in. . This has shown their potential to catalyze voters. education for the 2022 elections.

When Twitter Spaces for Live Chat started and became a hit in May among K-pop fans, I pitched the idea to other stan accounts. This is how I met Mayora, a pseudonym, which means woman mayor in Filipino.

She got the name among the stans because she was running online activities for Sones, fans of Girls’ Generation.

But Mayora, who requested anonymity for security reasons, is also an angry Filipina. She’s on a mission – she wants a government that will uphold the rule of law.

Unlike other stans I have interacted with in our discussions with voters, his close friends were killed during Oplan Tokhang, Duterte’s state-funded ‘war on drugs’ which led to the murder of over 6,000 people, according to figures provided by the government, although human rights groups say the deaths could be closer to 30,000. The crackdown is now the subject of an investigation authorized by the International Penal Court in alleged crimes against humanity.

For my part, I have experienced how journalists have been fired as enemies of the state. Reports, including mine, that criticized the current government have been labeled by Internet users online as “fake news,” a term the authoritarians have used, contributing to an environment of mistrust of the mainstream media.

My search for other ways to educate the Filipino public – especially young people – about political issues, and Mayora’s anger at the Tokhang operations, led us to initiate #Eleksyonisms.

On September 12, Mayora and I organized the first #Eleksyonismes. The discussion, which lasted for over two hours, focused on the importance of registering as a voter and concerns about the election itself – how can it be conducted when COVID cases – 19 continue to be high in the Philippines and that social distancing should be observed? There are also fears that cheating could take place. Some also asked what qualities they should look for in applicants.

One listener told us they needed discussions like this, especially given the dwindling sources of information on mainstream media following Congress’ decision in July 2020 do not renew the ABS-CBN franchise and forcing the closure of the country’s largest broadcast network.

Various K-pop fan Twitter accounts have also launched their own voter education campaigns.

ARMY BAYANIHAN⁷, for example, which has more than 6,000 subscribers, first published a voter registration campaign earlier this year in partnership with iUplift Philippines, a student-led humanitarian response initiative. The 0613PH project, which helps ARMYs to understand or navigate the voter registration mobile app, started in June.

Both accounts share voter registration details and help other ARMYs who need advice on the process. They plan to conduct online discussions.

Neither will support any particular candidate or political group. The same goes for Mayora and me.

Nominations lasted until October 8, and Duterte, who retracted an earlier statement that he will run for vice-president, is now withdraw from politics. His longtime personal assistant, Christopher “Bong” Go, applied for the same position instead.

Mayora and I want to help voters better understand the weight of their vote. We will help them understand how government works – the powers of the President, legislative processes and funding allocation priorities in relation to the pandemic response.

While we don’t plan to hijack election rallies, getting Filipino K-pop stans to vote is our way of disrupting the status quo and holding voters accountable. Our anger matters – and we can turn our anger into action.

