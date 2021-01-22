Justin Trudeau will receive Biden’s first official call to foreign leader

TORONTO – We’re friends again!

That was the mood in Canada this week after the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris.

After four years of insults, threats, dismissals and slaps by the Trump administration, shocked Canadians have felt the once-familiar warmth of their neighbor and closest ally, the United States. Of all the world leaders Biden must embrace and come to terms with, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be the first to receive an official appeal on Friday, his administration said.

The deep relief that the U.S. election brought across Canada was further heightened by President Biden’s inaugural address, in which he pledged to mend alliances and engage with the world not by force, but by partnership.

But, as is often the case with makeup, it will take some time to rebuild trust and resolve differences between the two countries. And the United States is a very different place than it was four years ago: deeply divided, sick and weakened by the coronavirus, with a protectionist economic perspective that Mr Biden has taken.