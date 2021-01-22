Justin Trudeau will receive Biden’s first official call to foreign leader
TORONTO – We’re friends again!
That was the mood in Canada this week after the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President Kamala Harris.
After four years of insults, threats, dismissals and slaps by the Trump administration, shocked Canadians have felt the once-familiar warmth of their neighbor and closest ally, the United States. Of all the world leaders Biden must embrace and come to terms with, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would be the first to receive an official appeal on Friday, his administration said.
The deep relief that the U.S. election brought across Canada was further heightened by President Biden’s inaugural address, in which he pledged to mend alliances and engage with the world not by force, but by partnership.
But, as is often the case with makeup, it will take some time to rebuild trust and resolve differences between the two countries. And the United States is a very different place than it was four years ago: deeply divided, sick and weakened by the coronavirus, with a protectionist economic perspective that Mr Biden has taken.
It also didn’t help that one of his first moves was to cancel Keystone XL – a pipeline project to transport crude oil from Alberta to Nebraska that the Canadian oil industry hoped would revive its declining fortunes.
“It was not a first friendly act, ”said Roland Paris, professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa and former foreign policy advisor to Mr. Trudeau. But, he added, “just knowing that the occupant of the White House will treat Canada like a respected friend makes a huge difference.”
Canada has long considered itself a close cousin of the United States. The two countries share a similar colonial history, immigrant population, advocacy network, economic supply chains, and culture. Two-thirds of Canada’s sparse population live within 60 miles of the US border and, before the pandemic, regularly crossed it to shop and visit family. “We have forged a bond that is beyond practicality,” said Allan Rock, a longtime former minister in the Canadian government. “It borders on the mystical.”
As with any family, there were disagreements, and Canadians often felt overlooked by their much larger neighbor. But in modern history, nothing has come close to the explosions caused by Mr. Trump.
He slapped prices on Canadian products, threatened to tear apart the country’s most important trade deal and insult Mr. Trudeau as “very dishonest and weak”. His commercial advisor Peter Navarro went further, suggesting “There is a special place in hell” for the Prime Minister of Canada.
Few Canadians were sad to see the Trump administration disappear.
“There is actually a special place in hell for Trump,” said Gary Doer, former Canadian Ambassador to the Premier of Washington and Manitoba.
Mr. Doer is among many Canadians who expect the return of that once special relationship under a Biden administration. Some even envision Canada helping the United States restore other relations. But, the images of a crowd breaking into the Capitol and the deep and ugly divisions it exposed are cause for concern to many.
If “the American divide grows more resentful and deeper, then we are in trouble,” said Kathleen Wynne, the first woman and openly gay Premier of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province. Far-right activists have also been emboldened in Canada, she noted, recalling being followed and harassed by “very, very tough right-wing angry men” during her 2018 re-election campaign, which she said. ‘she lost.
“We have to see this dissipate in the United States. This is Biden’s first order of business, ”she said. “To breathe, and not to preach to people, but try to find out how to weave the social fabric” of the country.
She added: “It is a huge task.”
Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Biden have a warm history. The Prime Minister hosted a farewell state dinner for the outgoing vice president four years ago, after Mr. Trump’s victory. Mr. Biden then gave a speech, in which he said it was up to Canada to be the reigning champion of the “liberal international order”. He ended with a toast: “Long live Canada. Because we really need you.
The two leaders placed the fight against climate change, the defense of human rights and the strengthening of international institutions at the heart of their platforms. They have built their political personalities on inclusion and social justice – although at 49, Mr. Trudeau is a younger generation than Mr. Biden.
Mr. Rock, who has also served as Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he hoped Mr. Trudeau would offer to help Mr. Biden, to rebuild U.S. relations around the world. “Their first conversation, I hope, includes the words, ‘How can we help? Mr. Rock said. “We are not the ones who behaved like Mr. Trump did. We have reasonable currency in the capitals of the world. “
Some in the country worried about Mr Biden’s proposal protectionist economic policies could harm the Canadian economy so intrinsically dependent on the United States. But even conservative Canadian politicians expect a renewed and strengthened relationship.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, who called the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline a “punch”, hailed the new administration, adding that his province had “the deepest economic ties with the United States. United and strong social ties that go back over a century. . “
When inevitable disagreements arise with the Biden administration, most Canadian politicians expect a return to rational and respectful rhetoric that, after years of dodging grenade attacks on Twitter, would seem like a balm.
“I look forward to returning to Washington, DC to work with the new administration and Congress on our common interests,” tweeted Flavio Volpe, president of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association, who spent four years working with the Canadian government to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.
He added, “Happy New Beginnings, America”.
Dan Bilefsky contributed reporting from Montreal and Ian Austen contributed reporting from Ottawa.