Justin Bieber’s ‘Lonely’ exhibits the darkish facet of childhood stardom





Justin Bieber exhibits the darkish facet of childhood stardom within the new music video for “Lonely.” The video was launched at midnight on Friday. As of Saturday, it is already racked up over 8 million views.

A 14-year-old Jacob Tremblay, who performs Bieber, dons the signature purple hoodie and facet swept bangs of Bieber’s “My World” period. Bieber, who’s now 26, was discovered at age 13 by supervisor Scooter Braun.

Within the video, Tremblay is seen by himself in a dressing room earlier than producer Benny Blanco, who collaborated with Bieber and producer Finneas on the monitor, lets Tremblay know it is time to get on stage. Tremblay sings the tune’s melancholy lyrics to a seemingly empty viewers earlier than it is revealed within the final 10 seconds that the actual Bieber has been listening.

“And perhaps that is the value you pay / for the cash and the celebrity at an early age/ And all people noticed me sick/ And it felt like nobody gave a s*** / They criticized the issues I did as an fool child,” Bieber sings.

The lyrics and video have a way more somber tone than the music video for rapper DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar,” launched final month. In that video, Bieber struts round a home celebration at a mansion, and lip synchs lyrics about promiscuity, alcohol use and the decadence of fame. However in “Lonely,” Bieber does not lionize fame — as a substitute, the tune paints a way more sensible picture of what it means to be world well-known as a teen. Again in September 2019, Bieber posted on social media about psychological well being, reflecting on the errors he had made in his previous. “I used to be 18, with no expertise in the actual world, with hundreds of thousands of {dollars} and entry to no matter I needed,” Bieber writes. “This can be a very scary idea for anybody.” Shortly after “Lonely” was launched, Bieber tweeted about his expertise making the tune. “To be sincere the tune is difficult for me to hearken to contemplating how powerful it was to get via a few of these chapters,” Bieber writes . “I imagine it’s highly effective to specific vulnerability and that is why I imagine this tune is so highly effective.” “Lonely” is the second single off of Bieber’s lately launched album “Adjustments.”







