Justin Bieber’s ‘Lonely’ exhibits the darkish facet of childhood stardom
Within the video, Tremblay is seen by himself in a dressing room earlier than producer Benny Blanco, who collaborated with Bieber and producer Finneas on the monitor, lets Tremblay know it is time to get on stage. Tremblay sings the tune’s melancholy lyrics to a seemingly empty viewers earlier than it is revealed within the final 10 seconds that the actual Bieber has been listening.
“And perhaps that is the value you pay / for the cash and the celebrity at an early age/ And all people noticed me sick/ And it felt like nobody gave a s*** / They criticized the issues I did as an fool child,” Bieber sings.
The lyrics and video have a way more somber tone than the music video for rapper DJ Khaled and Drake’s “Popstar,” launched final month. In that video, Bieber struts round a home celebration at a mansion, and lip synchs lyrics about promiscuity, alcohol use and the decadence of fame. However in “Lonely,” Bieber does not lionize fame — as a substitute, the tune paints a way more sensible picture of what it means to be world well-known as a teen.
“I used to be 18, with no expertise in the actual world, with hundreds of thousands of {dollars} and entry to no matter I needed,” Bieber writes. “This can be a very scary idea for anybody.”
Shortly after “Lonely” was launched, Bieber tweeted about his expertise making the tune.
“Lonely” is the second single off of Bieber’s lately launched album “Adjustments.”