Justice ministry plans 3 more executions in bad times

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has scheduled three more federal executions during the lame period before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, including two days before his inauguration.

The announcement comes a day after the Federal Bureau of Prisons carried out the eighth federal execution this year after a 17-year hiatus, and pressure on Biden is likely to increase to take a public position on the matter. whether his administration would continue to schedule executions once. he is sworn in. Advocacy groups have called on the Trump administration to suspend all executions until Biden takes office.

Representatives for Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.

In a filing Friday night, the Justice Department said it was scheduling the executions of Alfred Bourgeois on December 11 and Cory Johnson and Dustin Higgs on January 14 and 15. Two other executions were already planned this year, including the first. a woman was due to be executed by the federal government in about six decades – although on Thursday a federal judge ruled that the execution could not take place until the end of the year.

Prosecutors say Bourgeois tortured, sexually assaulted and then beat his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death. Court records indicate that Bourgeois repeatedly beat the girl and hit her in the face, whipped her with an electric cord and beat her with a belt so hard that she broke. He also allegedly burned her feet with a cigarette lighter and hit her on the head with a baseball bat until her head swelled up.

Johnson was one of three crack dealers convicted of a series of murders. Prosecutors said he killed seven people in an attempt to expand gang territory and silence informants in Richmond, Virginia. His co-defendants James H. Roane Jr. and Richard Tipton, members of the same drug gang, are also sentenced to death.

Johnson’s lawyers argue that their client is intellectually disabled and therefore it would be unconstitutional to put him to death. The Supreme Court has ruled that it is illegal to execute a person whose intelligence is so weak that he cannot function in society.

But they argue that “no jury or court has ever listened to evidence at a hearing to decide whether he has an intellectual disability.”

“We are not aware of any other federal death row prisoner who has never had a single evidence hearing at which to present evidence of intellectual disability. The government should not proceed with the execution of Mr Johnson without a full and fair opportunity for him to present this evidence, ”said lawyers, Ronald J. Tabak and Donald P. Salzman, in a statement. communicated.

Higgs was convicted of ordering the 1996 murders of three women, Tamika Black, Mishann Chinn, and Tanji Jackson, at a Federal Wildlife Center near Beltsville, Maryland. Prosecutors say Higgs and two other people abducted the women after Higgs became enraged because one of the women refused his advances at the party.

Higgs’ attorney, Sean Nolan, said his client didn’t kill anyone, had inefficient lawyers and didn’t deserve the death penalty. Higgs’ co-defendant, who prosecutors said committed the murders, was not sentenced to death and Nolan said it was “arbitrary and unfair to punish Mr. Higgs more severely than the person who committed the murders ”.

“Sir. Higgs deserves clemency because of the unjust disparity of sentences … and because, despite the tragedy and hardships of his youth, he has been a model prisoner and an active parent who is essential to the well-being of his son, ”Nolan told me.