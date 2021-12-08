Just in time for Christmas: knits fit for a T. Rex

But Mr. Patel suggested going “a little bigger” than a simple gift store sweater.

“Let’s just put a Christmas sweater on a dinosaur,” he recalls, suggesting.

Ms. Treasure took the idea to the museum’s board, which approved it. Ms Treasure said she specifically recommended that T. rex wear a Christmas sweater – a garish holiday season staple that self-deprecating Britons have come to embrace.

The whole process of knitting a sweater that would fit a dinosaur took about 100 hours, she said. Mr. Patel said the first sweater was too big. Putting a turtleneck on the dinosaur’s head was also a problem, said Patel, who recalls trying to push and pull the material.

They finally decided to add a zipper to the back of the sweater. During the adjustment process, museum technicians were on hand to pause T. rex’s movements while Mr. Patel and his staff measured the dinosaur using large scales and an extra tape measure. -long.

On Monday, Mr. Patel and his employees arrived at the museum early to put the finishing touches on the sweater, which measured nearly four feet around the neck, nine and a half feet around the shoulders and just over 10 feet around the body.

On Twitter, images of the T. rex in a sweater drew cheerful reactions.

“The most heartwarming news of the year” a person wrote.

“The Jurassic Park / Home Alone crossover looks great,” wrote Michael Moran, a British tabloid reporter.