Just 22 terrifying facts about space that I find incredibly interesting
The largest star known to man is 1,700 times larger than the sun!
1.
If you put your finger on a star in the sky, you prevent photons that have traveled undisturbed Earth for millions of years finally get into your eye.
2.
do you know where coldest place in the known universe is? What would you say the hottest? Well, they’re both here on Earth!
4.
And in about 4.5 billion years, the The Milky Way is expected to collide with the Andromeda galaxy, our closest galactic neighbor, to form a giant elliptical galaxy.
6.
And our big red neighbor, Jupiter, is twice as big like all the other planets in our solar system combined!
seven.
There is a planet in our galaxy where the temperature during the day can reach over 1000 degrees Celsius and maybe raining molten glass horizontally at around 4,500 mph!
8.
Scientists believe they have found a parallel universe in a vacuum measuring a billion light years in diameter.
9.
So we know that light takes a long time to travel through space, right? Well there is actually some parts of the universe that we cannot see because the light from there has not yet reached us.
ten.
Although soon the James Webb Space Telescope will allow us to explore the galaxies that formed at the very beginning of the universe, and to observe the stars forming planetary systems.
12.
Did you know there is an estimate 500,000 pieces of space debris floating above the Earth and moving at speeds of up to 17,500 mph?
14.
But here’s the thing, there is such phenomenon like the Kessler effect, in which a single destructive event in low Earth orbit could cause all the satellites to decompose into smaller and smaller fragments until the planet was surrounded by a huge cloud of shells.
15.
There is a thug supermassive black hole accelerating through space at about five million miles per hour.
22.
And lastly, it’s not a fact in and of itself, but have you considered the possibility that we have ever sent a message to an alien race in the distant past and it continues to happen to them?
