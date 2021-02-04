World

Just 22 terrifying facts about space that I find incredibly interesting

The largest star known to man is 1,700 times larger than the sun!

1.

If you put your finger on a star in the sky, you prevent photons that have traveled undisturbed Earth for millions of years finally get into your eye.

Photons are a basic unit of light. They are made in the center of a star and will travel for millions of years before reaching Earth. When you block a star in the sky with your finger, you’re really blocking million-year-old photons from entering your retina.

2.

do you know where coldest place in the known universe is? What would you say the hottest? Well, they’re both here on Earth!

Well they were. The coldest recorded temperature in the universe was created here in a laboratory on Earth (-273 degrees Celsius, or absolute zero), and the Large Hadron Collider also managed to create the hottest recorded temperature from the start. of the universe with the Big Bang (5.5 billion degrees Kelvin).

4.

And in about 4.5 billion years, the The Milky Way is expected to collide with the Andromeda galaxy, our closest galactic neighbor, to form a giant elliptical galaxy.

6.

And our big red neighbor, Jupiter, is twice as big like all the other planets in our solar system combined!

Only one section of the planet’s surface – a gigantic 150-year-old storm called the “great red spot” – is itself twice the size of Earth!

seven.

There is a planet in our galaxy where the temperature during the day can reach over 1000 degrees Celsius and maybe raining molten glass horizontally at around 4,500 mph!

The planet, known as HD 189733b, was spotted using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and is cobalt blue in color.

8.

Scientists believe they have found a parallel universe in a vacuum measuring a billion light years in diameter.

It’s a fairly controversial hypothesis, but the void – which is void of all matter – may be evidence of a multiverse. Discovered in 2007, it is 40 times larger than the largest void previously recorded.

9.

So we know that light takes a long time to travel through space, right? Well there is actually some parts of the universe that we cannot see because the light from there has not yet reached us.

The universe is so extraordinarily large that the light of these galaxies, which formed during THE BIG BANG, has still not reached us!

ten.

Although soon the James Webb Space Telescope will allow us to explore the galaxies that formed at the very beginning of the universe, and to observe the stars forming planetary systems.

12.

Did you know there is an estimate 500,000 pieces of space debris floating above the Earth and moving at speeds of up to 17,500 mph?

Space junk is basically everything we’ve left floating carelessly in space – rocket pieces, dead satellites, whatever you’ve got.

It was mostly larger satellites that survived the fiery reentry process and, truth be told, they most often land in the ocean (ugh) or in a remote area. There is a whole team of researchers dedicated to tracking space debris and monitoring their risk of colliding with Earth – to our knowledge, no one has died being hit by a small satellite!

14.

But here’s the thing, there is such phenomenon like the Kessler effect, in which a single destructive event in low Earth orbit could cause all the satellites to decompose into smaller and smaller fragments until the planet was surrounded by a huge cloud of shells.

It would make it almost impossible to leave Earth.

15.

There is a thug supermassive black hole accelerating through space at about five million miles per hour.

Usually each galaxy contains a black hole, but this one was kicked out of its home galaxy, 3C 186. This is probably the result of the collision of two galaxies, which may have joined the two black holes. Astronomers predict that in 20 million years, it will emerge from its galaxy and roam the universe forever.

The probe was launched in 1977 to study Jupiter and Saturn and is now on its second mission out of the solar system. It will now drift through interstellar space forever. Earth goes probably be vaporized by the sun in a few billion years, Voyager 1 will probably still be moving in space.

Venus is a living hell today. It has a suffocating atmosphere of carbon dioxide and there is almost no water vapor; temperatures reach 462 degrees Celsius! But climate modeling suggested that ancient Venus may have oceans and a dry land model like ours. Various factors – including the water-to-earth ratio and the idea that clouds potentially shielded Venus from strong sunlight – suggest that the planet may have been habitable once.

This is known as “cold welding”, and it happens because the atoms of the two individual bits don’t know they belong to different pieces of metal, so they come together. This does not happen on Earth because there is always air or water separating the pieces.

These rogue planets don’t revolve around a star, so it’s pretty hard to spot them – in fact, we don’t know if there are any nearby at all. However, statistically speaking, they’re not close enough to be of concern, and we’re really a pretty small target given the size of the solar system.

According to Neil deGrasse Tyson, Dark Matter is the oldest unsolved mystery in modern astrophysics. Indeed, it could even be that be matter! Basically, the amount of gravity in the universe doesn’t quite equal the amount of observable mass – planets, stars, galaxies, comets, black holes, and dark clouds. Scientists therefore propose that there is a large amount of unobservable or “dark” mass in the universe, which is the source of all this gravity.

This idea is based on a complicated theory known as vacuum decay – essentially a self-destruct button for the universe! This is only speculative at this point, but it boils down to whether the universe is in a true or a false vacuum – a true vacuum is stable, but a false vacuum is not. If a random quantum fluctuation allowed a false vacuum to release its potential energy, it would create a bubble of true vacuum that would expand at the speed of light and remove anything it touched. The destruction would be instantaneous and depending on where it happened in the universe, we might never see it coming. Remember, this one is just a theory!

22.

And lastly, it’s not a fact in and of itself, but have you considered the possibility that we have ever sent a message to an alien race in the distant past and it continues to happen to them?

Space is huge, we’ve established it now, and there’s every chance we already sent a message into space thousands of years ago and forgot about it (think about the how societies change over time). We could either still wait for this message to arrive, or wait for a response to get back to us. In that sense, we would constantly introduce ourselves, over and over, to anyone who might be there …

