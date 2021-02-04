Just 22 terrifying facts about space that I find incredibly interesting

vchal / Via Getty Images



This idea is based on a complicated theory known as vacuum decay – essentially a self-destruct button for the universe! This is only speculative at this point, but it boils down to whether the universe is in a true or a false vacuum – a true vacuum is stable, but a false vacuum is not. If a random quantum fluctuation allowed a false vacuum to release its potential energy, it would create a bubble of true vacuum that would expand at the speed of light and remove anything it touched. The destruction would be instantaneous and depending on where it happened in the universe, we might never see it coming. Remember, this one is just a theory!