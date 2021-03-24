Julie Pomagalski, former Olympic snowboarder, is killed in avalanche

Julie Pomagalski, two-time French snowboard Olympian and former world champion, was killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, French sports officials said on Wednesday. She was 40 years old.

The accident occurred in Canton Uri, according to Swiss authorities, who said Ms Pomagalski was one of a group of four who had freerided on a mountain, Gemsstock, when a patch of snow set in. is seconded for unexplained reasons. Freeride is snowboarding or skiing on ungroomed backcountry terrain, unlike a course.

Three of them were swept away by the avalanche, two dying and one person hospitalized, a police report says. The French Ski Federation identified the other person killed as Bruno Cutelli, a guide and a member of the mountain rescue unit.

A helicopter and two search dogs intervened on the mountain, but Ms Pomagalski and Mr Cutelli were completely buried by the time they arrived, authorities said.