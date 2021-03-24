Julie Pomagalski, former Olympic snowboarder, is killed in avalanche
Julie Pomagalski, two-time French snowboard Olympian and former world champion, was killed in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps on Tuesday, French sports officials said on Wednesday. She was 40 years old.
The accident occurred in Canton Uri, according to Swiss authorities, who said Ms Pomagalski was one of a group of four who had freerided on a mountain, Gemsstock, when a patch of snow set in. is seconded for unexplained reasons. Freeride is snowboarding or skiing on ungroomed backcountry terrain, unlike a course.
Three of them were swept away by the avalanche, two dying and one person hospitalized, a police report says. The French Ski Federation identified the other person killed as Bruno Cutelli, a guide and a member of the mountain rescue unit.
A helicopter and two search dogs intervened on the mountain, but Ms Pomagalski and Mr Cutelli were completely buried by the time they arrived, authorities said.
The French Olympic organization expressed its condolences on Twitter on Wednesday.
“The tragic death of Julie, snowboard world champion and Olympian, leaves the France OLY team in mourning for one of their own,” said the organization.
Ms Pomagalski, who was from the seaside resort of Méribel in the French Alps, competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and the Turin Games in Italy in 2006. Both times she finished sixth in the slalom. female giant parallel.
One of her greatest sporting prowess came in 1999, when she won the snowboard cross world championship.
According to European avalanche warning services, 85 people have been killed in avalanches across the continent so far during the 2020-2021 season. Europe averages around 100 avalanche deaths per year, according to the organization.
In the United States, the year was particularly perilous in terms of avalanches, which killed at least 35 people, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which tracks deaths in each state. The total number of deaths for all of last season was 23.
Ms. Pomagalski was born on October 10, 1980 in La Tronche, France, near Grenoble. Details of his survivors were not immediately available.
She comes from a line of alpine sports enthusiasts.
In 1934, his grandfather Jean Pomagalski, then a 29-year-old engineer, invented the first surface lift at Alpe d’Huez in the French Alps, according to a history of the Poma group, a company he founded. The lift carried skiers of around 705 feet and a vertical distance of around 210 feet, according to the company’s website. The name of the Poma lift has become widely associated with chair lifts.
Source link