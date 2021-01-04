World
Julian Assange: the controversial founder of WikiLeaks – Times of India
LONDON: Legal controversies surrounding the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange are now in their second decade and the divisions between his supporters and his critics remain as intractable as ever.
For some, the Australian national, now 49, is a fearless press freedom activist. For others, he was reckless with classified information, possibly endangering the sources.
Assange is the figurehead of the whistleblower site that has exposed government secrets around the world, including the explosive leak of US military and diplomatic records related to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
He has spent most of the last decade in custody or locked himself in Ecuador’s prison. London embassybecause he tried to avoid extradition – first to Sweden to respond to the rape allegations, then to the United States.
Born in Townsville, Queensland, in 1971, Assange described a peripatetic childhood and claims to have attended 37 schools before settling in Melbourne.
As a teenager, Assange discovered a knack for hacking, which quickly brought him to the attention of Australian police.
He admitted most of the charges against him, for which he paid a fine.
Assange started WikiLeaks in 2006 with a group of like-minded activists and IT experts.
“We are creating a new standard for a free press,” Assange told AFP in an interview in August 2010.
His current legal saga began in 2010 – shortly after he released revelations from classified documents about US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan – with rape allegations in Sweden, which he has consistently denied.
He was in Britain when Sweden requested his extradition, which he was able to avoid when Ecuador granted him political asylum and allowed him to live in its embassy in London.
For seven years, Assange lived in a small Embassy apartment, exercising on a treadmill and using a solar light to compensate for the lack of natural light in a situation he compared to living on a space station. .
It was revealed last April that Assange fathered two children with his partner, South Africa-born lawyer Stella Moris, at the embassy.
His long stay in the mission, however, came to an end after a new government in Quito handed him over to British police in April 2019. He was arrested for waiving bail and jailed.
Swedish prosecutors had dropped the rape investigation, saying in 2019 that despite a “credible” account from the alleged victim, there was insufficient evidence to prosecute.
But as Assange had feared, it was later revealed that Washington accused him of violating US espionage law during the 2010 leaks.
His supporters, which include Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, say the accusations are politically motivated and have expressed concerns about the physical and mental toll of his prolonged incarceration.
Niels Melzer, the UN special rapporteur on torture, condemned the conditions of detention in Belmarsh prison in London, where Assange is being held, saying that “the increasingly severe suffering inflicted on him” amounted to to torture.
Last month, Melzer urged the US president Donald trump forgive Assange.
Assange was initially supported by human rights groups and newspapers that once worked with him to edit and publish America’s war diaries.
They included a leaked video showing a US Army Apache helicopter shooting at and killing two journalists and several Iraqi civilians on a Baghdad street in 2007.
Many were horrified when WikiLeaks released unredacted documents online, including the names of informants, and Assange fell out dramatically with erstwhile media partners such as the New York Times and The Guardian newspaper.
However, US lawyers have admitted that while the US is “aware” of the sources that disappeared after Wikileaks released their names, it “cannot prove that their disappearance was the result of being revealed by Wikileaks. “.
Questions have also arisen about Assange’s relations with Russia.
Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into interference in the 2016 US presidential election found Russians ‘appeared’ to have hacked Democrat Hillary ClintonAnd then “publicly released these materials through various intermediaries, including WikiLeaks.”
At a preliminary hearing in London in February, Assange’s lawyer claimed Trump had promised a pardon if his client denied that Russia leaked the emails that damaged Clinton so much.
Speculation has mounted that Assange could be pardoned by Trump, who angrily dismissed claims that his campaign was in collusion with the Kremlin – claims the Mueller Inquiry deemed baseless.
Moris appealed to Trump directly after pardoning a number of political allies in December. “People want you to forgive Assange. Please listen,” she wrote on Twitter Thursday.
