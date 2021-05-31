Judges urge lawmakers to strengthen judicial security after rising threats

U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, whose son was killed and her husband injured in an attack aimed at him, appeals to the Senate to pass a bill aimed at strengthening judicial security.

Why is this important: Threats against federal judges increased by 400% over the past five years. There were some 4,200 threats against federal judges last year, according to CBS ‘”60 minutes. “

the Capitol Security Bill passed by the House would have allocate $ 157.5 million for judicial security, including security cameras and 1,000 additional deputy commissioners.

“The last judicial security upgrade was 15 years ago – after Chicago judge Joan Lefkow returned home one night and found her husband and mother shot dead by a disgruntled plaintiff,” CBS reports.

Driving the news: “60 Minutes” interviewed Salas and US District Judge James Robart, who received death threats online after temporarily suspending the former president Trump’s first travel ban targeting Muslim majority country.

Salas calls for judges’ personal information to be removed from the internet, noting CBS’s Bill Whitaker that the FBI found a New Jersey locker belonging to his son’s killer containing weapons and a “manila file with a balance sheet” on the Supreme Court of Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“This fact must wake us up,” said Salas, who now enjoys 24/7 protection against US marshals.

To note : Robart received more than 40,000 messages after Trump posted a tweet calling him “so called judge“- prompting an investigation and American marshals to be deployed to his home, Robart told Whitaker.

Suzanne Spaulding, former head of cybersecurity operations in the Democratic and Republican administrations, told Whitaker thousands of threats came from Russia.

If Russian President Vladimir Putin “can undermine an important part of the will of the people to accept a court ruling, then he can cause chaos in this country,” she said.

