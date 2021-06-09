Judges to decide if charge matches Minneapolis Police murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear argument on Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of third degree murder in the shooting death of an Australian woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind his home.

Noor’s lawyers argue that a divided Minnesota appeals court failed to follow legal precedents defining third degree murder when it upheld Noor’s conviction. The decision of the high court has repercussions on another high-profile police murder case, the death of George floyd. In addition to the second degree murder, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was also condemned in April of third degree murder, as well as second degree manslaughter.

The judge overseeing Chauvin’s trial initially dismissed the third degree murder charge against Chauvin, but later restored the account after the The Court of Appeal upheld Noor’s conviction in February for third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Chauvinist faces condemnation June 25. Prosecutors are seeking to add charges of aiding and abetting third degree murder to the existing charges against three former law enforcement officers on trial for Floyd’s death. The four former officers also face federal civil rights charges.

Norwegian was sentenced in 2019 for third degree murder and second degree manslaughter and sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison following the death in 2017 of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual American-Australian nationality engaged to a man from Minneapolis. Noor testified that a loud bang on the police car startled him and his partner, and he reached his partner from the passenger seat and shot through the driver’s window to protect the life of his partner. But prosecutors criticized Noor for firing without seeing a gun or even Damond’s hands when she approached the car.

A key question is whether third degree murder in Minnesota must involve actions that endanger more than one person, or whether it suffices for one person to be endangered. Both parties, in their written submissions, cited earlier cases to support their positions on how the law should be interpreted.

The law defines third degree murder as “an act eminently dangerous to others and testifying to a depraved spirit, without regard for human life”. The High Court is called upon to decide whether “dangerous to others” should be read in the plural, or whether the fatal act can be directed against one specific person.

Prosecutors wrote in their brief that more than 40 states have some form of “depraved-minded” or “depraved indifference” homicide law, but “only a handful” require a defendant to put more danger at risk. ‘one person for prosecutors to get a conviction.

Defense lawyers wrote in their brief that the “exclusion of a particular person” which they claim was eliminated by the Court of Appeal serves an important public policy function as it helps to distinguish between the various degrees of murder and other forms of charges such as manslaughter, which carry different penalties.

If the High Court overturns Noor’s third degree murder conviction, it could still uphold her conviction for second degree manslaughter, but she faces a recommended sentence of only 4 years under state guidelines in sentencing matters.