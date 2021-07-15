Judge to hear offer to extradite driving school owner to Iraq

PHOENIX (AP) – An Arizona judge will hold a hearing Thursday on whether to approve an Iraqi government request to extradite a Phoenix driving school owner accused of participating in the murder of two police officers Iraqis in 2006 as the leader of an al-Qaida group.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, a native of Iraq who arrived in the United States as a refugee in 2009 and became a United States citizen in 2015, faces murder charges in Iraq following two attacks carried out by masked men in the streets of Fallujah.

Prosecutors say Ahmed was seen by witnesses to the killings and then fled Iraq to avoid prosecution.

Ahmed has denied any involvement in the killings and his membership in a terrorist group. His lawyer, Jami Johnson, said Ahmed would not get a fair trial due to the corruption of the Iraqi justice system and that he would likely be executed if forced to return to his homeland.

Johnson questioned why it took Iraqi authorities more than a decade to formally accuse his client, and criticized reports of the murders of informants who had ‘everything to gain by handing over to the Trump administration a supposed’ terrorist refugee “During an election year”.

The administration of former President Donald Trump had sharply criticized the Obama-era colonization program, questioning whether enough had been done to eliminate those with ties to terrorism.

Almost three months ago, a northern California judge refused to allow the extradition of Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, accused of committing murder for the Islamic State, to Iraq.

The judge said cell phone evidence showed Ameen, who was granted refugee status in the United States in 2014 on the grounds that he had been a victim of terrorism, was in Turkey at the time of the murder.

In the first shootout in which Ahmed is charged, authorities say an assailant pointed a gun at a witness’s head, while another assailant who started shooting a police officer suffered a malfunction with his armed.

Another attacker then killed police lieutenant Issam Ahmed Hussein. The witness later identified Ahmed, who was not wearing a mask, as the leader of the group, according to court records.

Four months later, Iraqi authorities said Ahmed and other men shot and killed Officer Khalid Ibrahim Mohammad while he was sitting outside a store.

A person who witnessed the shooting recognized Ahmed, whose mask had come off, as one of the attackers, according to court records.

Ahmed’s lawyers said violence and unrest in Iraq caused their client to flee to Syria, where he lived in a refugee camp for three years before moving to the United States. Authorities said Ahmed had spent time in a Syrian prison, although they could not determine what led him behind bars.

Defense attorneys claim that Ahmed volunteered in the Phoenix refugee community and worked as a cultural advisor to the U.S. military, traveling to bases in other states to assist military personnel then that he was preparing to deploy to the Middle East. He bought a house on the northwestern outskirts of the Phoenix subway and operated a driving school largely serving immigrants from the Middle East.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Johnson said: “The actions of the United States in attempting to extradite an American citizen to a country with a well-documented history of laying false charges of terrorism for political purposes, to fabricate evidence, to torture detainees. , and denying the accused a fair trial should alarm all Americans who believe in fairness and due process. “

Prosecutors questioned Ahmed’s credibility, saying he gave conflicting explanations of how he was shot in Iraq and they could not determine why he spent time in prison Syrian before moving to the United States.

They said criticism of the Iraqi justice system and what Ahmed might face if returned to Iraq has no bearing on Ahmed’s extradition. They said Ahmed’s arguments “invite the tribunal to go beyond its limited role in this certification process.”

US magistrate judge Michael Morrissey will not draw conclusions as to whether Ahmed is innocent or guilty of the charges or whether his extradition is warranted.

Instead, the judge will determine if there is evidence of probable cause to support each charge and, if so, certify the claim.

Ultimately, the decision whether or not to send Ahmed to Iraq will rest with the office of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.