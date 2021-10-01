Judge reprimands Mounted Police handling of Fairy Creek logging protest

While Justice Thompson found that the logging company that sought to extend the injunction suffered “irreparable damage” as a result of the protests, he wrote that the actions of the mounted police in enforcing it “resulted in a violation. serious and substantial civil liberties ”.

Mounted police did not immediately comment. The office of Bill Blair, the Minister of Public Safety, declined to comment.

Fairy Creek has become a center of protests after Premier John Horgan’s New Democratic Party, protesters believe, backtracked on a promise he made to protect old growth forests in the provincial election last year.

While old logging was suspended in parts of the province, it was continued in and around Fairy Creek until June by the Teal-Jones lumber company. The company operated forests in partnership with the three First Nations whose territories include the forests of Fairy Creek.

The gendarmes came in large numbers to the demonstrations and arrests began to increase after the logging company, who said this week that “it is a myth that the old growth in the region is in danger”, was given an injunction in April against the efforts of the demonstrators to stop its work.