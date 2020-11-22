Judge rejects Trump’s candidacy to stop certification of votes in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump suffered yet another setback in his efforts to overturn the November 3 election results in the United States, as a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by his campaign to reject millions of postal votes in the state of Pennsylvania .

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Brann ruled on Saturday that Trump’s campaign failed to demonstrate widespread electoral fraud in the vote, which the outgoing president lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

“This Court has been presented with unfounded strained legal arguments and speculative accusations,” Brann wrote.

“In the United States of America, that cannot justify the deprivation of the right to vote of just one voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populous state,” the scathing opinion said. “Our people, our laws and our institutions demand more.”

The lawsuit before Brann was filed on Nov. 9 and had alleged inconsistent treatment by county election officials of the mail-in ballots. Some counties have informed voters that they can fix minor flaws such as missing “secret envelopes”, while others have not.

“This claim, like Frankenstein’s monster, was stitched up at random,” Brann wrote.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the seven-majority Biden counties pursued by the campaign had argued that Trump had already raised similar claims and lost.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar speaks at a press conference on the counting of elections in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the United States, November 5, 2020 [File: Mark Kauzlarich/Reuters]

They told Brann that the remedy sought by the Trump campaign – rejecting millions of votes on alleged isolated issues – was far too extreme, especially after most of them were counted.

“There is no justification at any level for the drastic deprivation of their voting rights,” Boockvar’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed Thursday.

Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who led the trial, said he was disappointed with the decision.

“Today’s decision is proving to help us in our strategy to get to the United States Supreme Court quickly,” he said in a statement, adding that the Trump campaign will now ask the 3rd US appeals court in Philadelphia to review the decision on an expedited schedule.

The Biden and Trump campaigns also did not immediately answer questions.

‘End of line’

Mike Hanna of Al Jazeera, of Washington DC, cast doubt on Team Trump’s ability to win an appeal, however.

“This particular decision was remarkable for a number of reasons. First of all, he’s a federal judge, a very experienced judge. Second, the language with which he dismissed the case was extremely harsh and extremely critical of the attempt to overturn the election result, ”Hanna said.

“It is highly unlikely that the very substance of this judge’s decision will give them any grounds for appeal.”

Giuliani, who made his first courtroom appearance in 30 years for a hearing in the case on Tuesday, pitched a variety of conspiracy theories at a press conference Thursday, claiming the election was tainted with widespread electoral fraud. But they have had little success in court.

Democrats said Saturday’s scathing verdict was further proof the accusations were false.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, tweeted shortly after Brann’s decision, saying, “Another bites the dust.

Marc Elias, a Democratic election lawyer, said Trump and his allies have now lost 34 cases and won just two. The Pennsylvania verdict “is what a complete kick to the president’s legal effort looks like,” wrote Elias, who was involved in the case, on Twitter.

“When it comes to litigation, I think that’s the end of the line for them,” said Benjamin Geffen of the Public Interest Legal Center, who was also involved in the case.

Trump seeks to invalidate or alter election results through recounts and direct pressure on lawmakers in several states. It is expected to prevail in at least three states to prevent Biden from being sworn in as president on January 20.

Trump’s critics have called the effort an unprecedented push by a sitting president to reverse the will of voters.

In the state of Michigan, Republicans wrote to state officials on Saturday asking them to wait 14 days to certify Biden’s victory in order to allow an audit of ballots in Wayne County, which includes the predominantly black city of Detroit. The letter cited allegations of “irregularities” which were not substantiated. Biden won 154,000 more votes than Trump in Michigan.

This effort faces long chances. A spokesperson for Michigan’s top electoral authority said state law does not allow audits until the vote is certified, which is expected to take place on Monday. The allegations of widespread fraud were found to be baseless, the spokesperson said.

Two leading Michigan Republican lawmakers, who came to Washington at Trump’s request, said after meeting with him on Friday that they had no information that would change the state’s election result.

“Offline”

In Wisconsin, an official said ill-trained observers for the Trump campaign were slowing a partial recount by challenging every ballot and raising other objections.

“Observers are disruptive. They ask question after question, telling the tabulators to stop, to stop what they are doing and it’s irrelevant, it’s not acceptable, ”Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said.

A manual recount and an audit in Georgia confirmed on Friday that Biden was the winner in Southern State, the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Georgia in nearly three decades.

The Trump campaign has two business days to request a recount in Georgia. Trump’s legal team also said they were planning a trial in the state, but did not provide details.

Meanwhile, Trump’s accusations continued to inflame his tough Republican base.

Hundreds of supporters gathered at the Statehouse in Atlanta on Saturday, with a video posted online showing speakers denouncing the media for calling Biden the winner of the election, as well as Republican state leaders for certifying the results.

Police officers in riot gear were deployed to separate them from counter-protesters who gathered nearby.

The General Service Administration, led by a person appointed by Trump, did not recognize Biden’s victory, barring his team from accessing government offices and funding normally provided to a new administration before the day of the election. inauguration on January 20.

Critics say Trump’s delay and refusal to concede has serious implications for national security and the fight against the coronavirus, which has killed nearly 255,000 Americans.

Biden, who denounced Trump’s attempt to reverse the election results as “totally irresponsible,” spent Saturday meeting with transition counselors and attending church.

Trump attended a virtual summit of the 20 largest economies in the world, then went golfing at his club in Sterling, Virginia.