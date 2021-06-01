Judge rejects trial of ex-Marine jailed in Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) – A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a former marine who was jailed in Iran for more than four years, then denied a multi-million dollar payment from a US government special fund for them. victims after an FBI spy investigation into his travels.

Federal Claims Court Judge Richard Hertling said in a ruling dated Friday that the court had no jurisdiction to overturn the decisions of the special master who oversees the fund. A lawyer for Amir Hekmati said on Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision.

“We will, of course, continue a swift and vigorous appeal, and we are confident that in the end the facts will prevail,” said lawyer Scott D. Gilbert.

Hekmati, who in 2016 was released as part of a prisoner swap, initially obtained a default judgment after Iran failed to challenge his claims that he was wrongly imprisoned and brutally tortured there, suspected of espionage for the CIA. These indemnities are paid through a fund administered by the Justice Department that caps payments at $ 20 million, the amount Hekmati and his lawyers say he was eligible to receive.

But the Justice Department told Hekmati’s lawyers in 2019 that it was reconsidering its previous position that Hekmati was eligible for a payment from the fund. The fund’s special master at the time, Kenneth Feinberg, cited documents showing a ten-year-old FBI investigation into whether Hekmati traveled to Iran to sell classified information.

Feinberg said the documents raised questions as to whether Hekmati misled the government when he said his main purpose while traveling to Iran was to visit his ailing grandmother.

Hekmati has never faced criminal charges and has vigorously disputed the suspicion of espionage. Lawyers for Hekmati, who grew up in Michigan and served as an infantryman and interpreter in Iraq before being honorably released from the Marines in 2005, say any suggestion he might have been a spy for Iran is impossible to reconcile with the way he was imprisoned. and processed there.

The judge’s 18-page order did not delve into the details of the litigation and simply focused on a legal question of jurisdiction.

“Make no mistake, Amir Hekmati is an American hero, and the actions of our Department of Justice in this matter are anathema to all that is dear to us and that Amir and all other members of our armed forces risk their life every day. ” Gilbert said in a statement. “We will never stop until justice is served on Amir Hekmati.”