World
Judge orders end of DACA, current registrants safe for now – Times of India
HOUSTON A Texas federal judge on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of some immigrants brought to the United States as children, putting further pressure on President Joe Biden and Democrats control Congress for legislation to protect people known as “Dreamers”.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen has ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that have filed a lawsuit to end the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals, which offers protections limited to about 650 000 people. Those already registered will not lose their protections, but Hanen prohibits the approval of any new request.
Hanen’s decision limits the immediate ability of Biden, who pledged during his campaign to protect DACA, to keep the program, or something similar in place. His ruling is the second of a Texas federal judge arresting Biden immigration plans, after a court barred execution of Biden’s 100-day stay on most evictions.
The program has been challenged in court since former President Barack Obama instituted it in June 2012.
In Friday’s decision, Hanen wrote that states have proven “the hardship that the continued operation of DACA has placed on them.”
He continued, “Moreover, the government has no legitimate interest in pursuing an illegally implemented program.
Biden has already proposed legislation that would pave the way for citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the United States without permission. He also ordered agencies to make efforts to preserve the program.
DACA supporters, including those who pleaded with Hanen to save her, said a law passed by Congress was needed to provide permanent relief. Hanen said Congress must act if the United States is to provide DACA protections to recipients commonly referred to as “dreamers.”
The House approved a law in March creating a path to citizenship for “dreamers,” but the measure was blocked in the Senate. Immigration advocates hope to include a provision opening that door to citizenship in the broad budget legislation Democrats want to approve this year, but it’s not clear whether the language will survive.
Hanen’s decision came after an almost 3.5-hour hearing on Dec. 22 into the fate of DACA.
States argued that Obama never had the power in 2012 to create the DACA because it had bypassed Congress. States have also argued that the program drains their education and health resources.
Pursuit alongside Texas were Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia – states that all had Republican governors or state attorneys general .
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the New Jersey attorney general’s office, which defended the program on behalf of a group of DACA recipients, argued that Obama had power and states did not not the quality to sue because they had not suffered any damage from the program.
Hanen denied Texas’ 2018 request to stop the program through a preliminary injunction. But in a foreshadowing of his latest ruling, he said he believed the DACA as enacted was likely unconstitutional.
“If the nation really wants to have a DACA program, it’s up to Congress to say so,” Hanen wrote in 2018.
Hanen decided in 2015 that Obama couldn’t extend DACA protections or institute a program protecting their parents.
While DACA is often described as a program for immigrant youth, many recipients have lived in the United States for a decade or more after being brought into the country without permission or an extended stay visa. The liberal Center for American Progress says that approximately 254,000 children have at least one parent dependent on DACA. Some beneficiaries are grandparents.
the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that former President Donald Trump’s attempt to end DACA in 2017 was illegal. In December, a New York judge ordered the Asset administration to reinstate the program as adopted by Obama.
Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a progressive organization, expressed disappointment with Friday’s decision, saying in a statement that DACA has been a big success that has transformed many lives.
“Today it is absolutely clear: only a permanent legislative solution passed by Congress will eliminate the fear and uncertainty that DACA recipients have been forced to live with for years. We call on each elected office to do everything in its power so that DACA beneficiaries, their families and their communities can live free from fear and continue to build their lives here, ”said Schulte.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen has ruled in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that have filed a lawsuit to end the Deferred Action Program for Childhood Arrivals, which offers protections limited to about 650 000 people. Those already registered will not lose their protections, but Hanen prohibits the approval of any new request.
Hanen’s decision limits the immediate ability of Biden, who pledged during his campaign to protect DACA, to keep the program, or something similar in place. His ruling is the second of a Texas federal judge arresting Biden immigration plans, after a court barred execution of Biden’s 100-day stay on most evictions.
The program has been challenged in court since former President Barack Obama instituted it in June 2012.
In Friday’s decision, Hanen wrote that states have proven “the hardship that the continued operation of DACA has placed on them.”
He continued, “Moreover, the government has no legitimate interest in pursuing an illegally implemented program.
Biden has already proposed legislation that would pave the way for citizenship for the roughly 11 million people living in the United States without permission. He also ordered agencies to make efforts to preserve the program.
DACA supporters, including those who pleaded with Hanen to save her, said a law passed by Congress was needed to provide permanent relief. Hanen said Congress must act if the United States is to provide DACA protections to recipients commonly referred to as “dreamers.”
The House approved a law in March creating a path to citizenship for “dreamers,” but the measure was blocked in the Senate. Immigration advocates hope to include a provision opening that door to citizenship in the broad budget legislation Democrats want to approve this year, but it’s not clear whether the language will survive.
Hanen’s decision came after an almost 3.5-hour hearing on Dec. 22 into the fate of DACA.
States argued that Obama never had the power in 2012 to create the DACA because it had bypassed Congress. States have also argued that the program drains their education and health resources.
Pursuit alongside Texas were Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Carolina, and West Virginia – states that all had Republican governors or state attorneys general .
The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the New Jersey attorney general’s office, which defended the program on behalf of a group of DACA recipients, argued that Obama had power and states did not not the quality to sue because they had not suffered any damage from the program.
Hanen denied Texas’ 2018 request to stop the program through a preliminary injunction. But in a foreshadowing of his latest ruling, he said he believed the DACA as enacted was likely unconstitutional.
“If the nation really wants to have a DACA program, it’s up to Congress to say so,” Hanen wrote in 2018.
Hanen decided in 2015 that Obama couldn’t extend DACA protections or institute a program protecting their parents.
While DACA is often described as a program for immigrant youth, many recipients have lived in the United States for a decade or more after being brought into the country without permission or an extended stay visa. The liberal Center for American Progress says that approximately 254,000 children have at least one parent dependent on DACA. Some beneficiaries are grandparents.
the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that former President Donald Trump’s attempt to end DACA in 2017 was illegal. In December, a New York judge ordered the Asset administration to reinstate the program as adopted by Obama.
Todd Schulte, president of FWD.us, a progressive organization, expressed disappointment with Friday’s decision, saying in a statement that DACA has been a big success that has transformed many lives.
“Today it is absolutely clear: only a permanent legislative solution passed by Congress will eliminate the fear and uncertainty that DACA recipients have been forced to live with for years. We call on each elected office to do everything in its power so that DACA beneficiaries, their families and their communities can live free from fear and continue to build their lives here, ”said Schulte.