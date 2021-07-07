World
Jovenel Moise: Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at his home | World News – Times of India
PORT-AU-PRINCE: Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s acting prime minister said in a statement on Wednesday.
Moise’s wife, First Lady Martine Moise, is hospitalized, acting Prime Minister Claude joseph mentionned.
Joseph condemned what he called a “heinous, inhuman and barbaric act”, adding that HaitiThe national police and other authorities have monitored the situation in this Caribbean country.
Tuesday night’s murder comes amid deepening political and economic stability and increased gang violence.
