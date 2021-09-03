Journalists hide in front of IPS: silencing women journalists is silencing the voice of Afghan women

Flashback: Women journalists in Kabul in June 2019. Now they are calling for help after the Taliban took power. Credit: United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) / Fardin Waezi

KARACHI, Pakistan, Sep 03 (IPS) – “If I fall into the hands of the Taliban, not only me but my family will be killed,” said AB, 23 *, who has worked as a broadcast journalist for the past seven years and is a well-known face on the television screen.

Speaking on WhatsApp from her hiding place in a town near the capital Kabul, she said the Taliban came looking for her and asking her neighbors where she was, who in turn notified her family.

“The Taliban started searching house by house and, when they couldn’t find me, left a warning for our neighbors to let us know they would find me and treat me accordingly,” AB said. Her life is in double jeopardy – first, being a woman writing against the Taliban. Second, she belongs to the Hazara ethnic community, whom the new rulers regard as infidels and should be persecuted.

His circumstances were confirmed by Kiran Nazish, founder and director of the New York-based company Coalition for Women in Journalism (CFWIJ), a global organization supporting women journalists.

“Our sources in Afghanistan reported that the Taliban were conducting house-to-house searches for people on their target list,” she said, adding, “Imagine the fear these women are experiencing in their own country. “

“The Taliban must stop searching the homes of journalists, commit to ending the use of violence against them and allow them to operate freely and without interference,” says Steven Butler, coordinator of the Asia program for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Due to the grave danger, AB and her family have now been in hiding for several weeks.

As AB, CD *, 26, editor of a weekly and journalist working for a news agency for four years, is in hiding with her family after her office was ransacked by the Taliban three weeks ago. If she is found, she is sure that she “will be stoned to death”.

“The world must help me,” she pleaded. “Please email one of the embassies, like Canada or the United States, and tell them to take me out.” “

Her fear of the Taliban was palpable and she said she could not speak on the phone as they were monitoring “telecommunications networks”.

Headlines talk about the targeting of women journalists in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

If this continues and they cannot leave their hiding places soon, CD said they could die of “poverty and hunger” before the Taliban even locate them.

“We have no bread to eat at all and we cannot go out to earn money for fear of being discovered,” she said. Taliban leaders have said women will have the right to work, seek education and be mobile, but on condition that it is subject to Sharia law, but did not specify what this would entail.

However, they asked the women to stay at home because some of the Taliban have not been trained in how to behave with women.

“It is a very temporary procedure”, defended the Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

Their proclamation of softening women has been met with skepticism by many Afghan women.

“I don’t believe them and I don’t trust the Taliban because they have a bad past,” CD said, adding, “They are breaking their word; women are not safe, and if they go out they will be flogged. “

She said she had heard reports of violence against women in other provinces.

“No Afghan woman thinks her living conditions will be good under the Taliban,” CD said. “By silencing women journalists, the Taliban want to silence the voice of Afghan women. “

She said the Taliban had continued to target and kill journalists and human rights activists for the past 20 years, even under Ashraf Ghani’s regime. “This is why we are afraid and we feel so in danger,” she stressed.

“Their talks are in stark contrast to what they are doing on the ground,” Kiran said.

“It is shocking to see the enormous efforts made to track people down when they should be spending the same to rebuild the country, put a government in place and find ways to reassure people that they are safe, by especially Afghan women, ”she said in a statement. WhatsApp interview from Vancouver, Canada, where she is currently based. She works tirelessly to help women journalists find safety.

As soon as Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, the media asked all of their female employees to stay home and not to report to work. “I was told to stay home until further notice,” AB said.

CD said she could not work because her equipment was looted when her office was ransacked.

According to a 2020 survey of the Center for the Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), more than 1,700 women worked for the media in the three provinces of Kabul, Herat and Balkh.

Kabul had 108 media outlets with a total of 4,940 employees in 2020. They included 1,080 female employees, including 700 journalists. Of these 700 women, only 100 continue to work and only a handful work from home in the other two provinces. Of the 510 women who worked for eight of the largest media and press groups, only 76 (including 39 journalists) are still working.

“… Women journalists are disappearing from the capital,” says the RSF website.

AB said most of the journalists who still work belong to the international media and are supported by their organizations.

“Local journalists are denied these privileges,” she said. “As a journalist, I cannot continue to report if there are restrictions placed on me.”

“My dreams, aspirations and wishes have been destroyed. The Taliban not only took my city, they also took my life. “

Until recently, the young journalist did not have to cover her head in the office, “liked to wear fashionable clothes and make up”, being born and educated in “the era of democracy”.

Today, she was afraid of resigning herself to enveloping herself in the chadri by venturing out of her home under the new Taliban regime.

“Stripping the public media of prominent women news presenters is a worrying sign that the Afghan Taliban leadership has no intention of keeping their promise to respect women’s rights, in the media or elsewhere,” The Guardian quoted as saying. CPJ’s Butler. “The Taliban should let female newscasters return to work and allow all journalists to work safely and without interference. “

But even before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, it was not easy to be a female journalist there, Kiran said.

The ICWJ has conducted research in 92 countries to document the threats women journalists face. “Of the 92 countries we document, Afghanistan is among the top three where women journalists (among other vulnerable groups) have continued to face serious attacks and harassment from non-state actors, including including the Taliban, ”Kiran said of the findings. for the past three years.

Over the past year and a half, the coalition has relocated many women journalists from different parts of Afghanistan and even outside Afghanistan.

He redoubled his efforts to mobilize support to evacuate up to 400 women from Afghanistan.

“We have so far evacuated 90 of the few hundred women who have asked for our support. Yet there are 100 super-urgent ones who we fear are on the Taliban’s target lists and being hunted down. “

* Names retained for their protection.

