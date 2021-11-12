Journalists covering protest movement in Nigeria beaten, harassed and fined by law enforcement

Photojournalist Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan reported on the 2020 protests against police violence in Nigeria. Credit: Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan via CP

NEW YORK, November 12 (IPS) – The Pictures showed concrete soaked in blood, a gashed open thigh and an injured protester grimacing in pain on the ground. Taken by photojournalist Eti-Inyene Godwin Akpan on October 20, 2020, the footage tells the story of mass shootings by Nigerian forces against police anti-violence protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, a incident the government keep denying.

One year after Akpan published the photographs on social media, he planned to display them in Lagos in a museum exhibit marking the anniversary of the protests against police brutality that swept Nigeria late last year.

But he postponed the broadcast indefinitely after receiving two calls summoning him, without explanation, to the local offices of the Nigeria Department of State Services (DSS), a federal security agency.

“I now sleep with one eye closed, trying to watch my back every second,” Akpan told CPJ on a phone call. “They know I know certain things and I have pictures …”

The calls came minutes after Akpan gave a live interview on local television about his work documenting the 2020 protests. Akpan said he asked callers for a formal summons via email.

He was concerned that without it, the DSS could mistreat him or detain him for an extended period without access to a lawyer or his family, the kind of behavior CPJ has exhibited. documented in the past. The calls echoed bullying tactics he said he had faced a year earlier after he was posted on social media about the toll shooting – tactics which led him to flee the country temporarily.

Contacted by CPJ via a messaging app, DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya denied that his agency called Akpan in early October 2021. He also dismissed concerns about the history of journalists being detained by the DSS.

“Right in front of my eyes, I saw corpses,” reads the caption on Akpan’s Instagram Publish the October 2020 shooting that killed protesters, according to the premises and international media and rights groups. It is the deadliest incident of last year’s protests, known as the End SARS movement – a reference to the protesters’ call to dismantle Nigeria’s special anti-theft unit.

Journalists covering the protest movement werebeaten, harassed and fined by the police. A journalist, Onifade Emmanuel Pelumi, was found dead in a mortuary on October 30, 2020; he was last seen alive in police custody after covering up the unrest surrounding the protests in Lagos.

The footage of the Lekki Toll Gate murders is particularly sensitive, Akpan told CPJ, because it contradicts the government’s narrative. Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed at a press conference Mark on October 20 of this year calling it “the first anniversary of the phantom massacre”, which took place “without blood or body”. Last year, the Nigerian army admitted he used live ammunition at the toll booth, but said his forces fired only in the air.

After Akpan first posted the photos, he told CPJ that anonymous callers pressured him to delete the Instagram post and replace it with one saying the images were fake. He said his bank account was frozen and DSS agents arrived at his office looking for him, which DSS spokesman Afunanya denied.

After that, Akpan decided to follow the advice of his friends to leave the country. In the days leading up to his escape, Akpan told CPJ he believed the footage he captured could help the protests’ history. But to protect this evidence for future generations and continue his work, he had to be safe.

He fled to Ghana through the mainland through Benin and Togo – a journey of hundreds of kilometers facilitated by CPJ and Maxime Domegni, editor of the Global Investigative Journalism Network.

Akpan did not know anyone in Benin or Togo. He also did not speak the local languages ​​of these two French-speaking countries. But CPJ introduced it to two local investigative journalists – Igance Sossou in Benin and Ferdinand Ayité in Togo – whose help would prove invaluable.

Sossou and Ayité have both faced reprisals for their work, and told CPJ in separate interviews that they agreed to help Akpan out of journalistic solidarity.

“I understand the risk to journalism in the West African sub-region,” Sossou, who was stopped end of 2019, detained for six months, and fined for social media posts, told CPJ via a messaging app. “If you are a journalist who experienced what I experienced between 2019 and 2020 in Benin, you are necessarily sensitive to the case of Eti-Inyene.

After Akpan crossed the western border of Nigeria, he met Sossou in Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin. Sossou said he helped Akpan change his money into local currency and find a car and driver to transport him to the Togolese border, which Akpan crossed on foot before finding a taxi to Lomé, the capital of Togo. .

Ayité, whose journal The alternative has been several times suspended and who keep on going to deal with bullying by authorities, told CPJ he had met Akpan in Lomé. Ayité organized and paid for Akpan’s dinner and accommodation as well as a motorbike driver who could safely cross the border into Ghana the next morning. Once on the other side, Akpan took a bus from the border town of Aflao to Accra.

“We are just journalists and we have no borders. Wherever one of us is threatened, all journalists are concerned, ”Ayité told CPJ. “Solidarity must be the cardinal value of our profession and I think this is what pushed Ignace Sossou and my modest self to come to the aid of.

Akpan told CPJ that his journey through Togo and Benin would have been “so difficult, if not impossible” without the help. “I would have been attacked or duped,” he said. “It was an incredible collaboration.”

After arriving in Accra, a friend helped Akpan find accommodation. He remained in hiding for four months but decided to return to Nigeria in February 2021. The stress of exile, exacerbated by the pandemic, made him struggle with loneliness and depression, he said.

“I felt I still had work to do in Nigeria. These stories have yet to be told, ”Akpan said, adding that he initially avoided telling his mother and sisters of his return because it would worry them.

Despite a sister’s advice never to set foot in Nigeria again, he felt the protests had subsided enough to reduce the risk. But the intimidating calls returned in October, as Akpan promoted his photo exhibit.

Akpan told CPJ that callers claiming to be DSS agents never emailed him a summons, as he had requested. After their calls, he received further calls from people asking him about his photograph.

He said the people were pretending to be potential customers, but when he asked callers to email their contact details, they never followed up, which compounded his fears. He said he is now taking extra precautions to secure his communications and store his information.

Yet Akpan did not stop trying to record historical events. He went out with his camera on the anniversary of October 20 this year to photograph a memorial to the Lekki Toll Gate murders, where reporters were again attack by the police.

The solidarity he has experienced over the past 12 months has given him courage and strengthened his commitment to speak the truth, he told CPJ. “I am assured that I am not alone,” he said.

Jonathan rozen is a senior researcher on Africa at the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS News UN Bureau on Instagram