Journalist shot dead in Afghanistan town of Ghazni

Gunmen murdered an Afghan journalist in the eastern town of Ghazni, the third journalist in the violence-ridden country to be killed in the past two months.

Rahmatullah Nekzad was shot dead with a silent pistol by unidentified people near his home while on his way to a nearby mosque, Ghazni province police spokesman Ahmad Khan Seerat told Monday. AFP press agency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the murder so far, but the Taliban have denied responsibility. “We regard this murder as a loss for the country,” said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Nekzad, in his late forties, was working freelance for the Associated Press news agency and the Al Jazeera broadcast network, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee.

“The AJSC strongly condemns the serial murder of Afghan journalists,” the committee, which reports on threats against media workers in the country, said on Twitter.

In a tweet, the Al Jazeera Media Network said it was “shocked by the news of the murder” and strongly condemned “any act of violence against journalists and attempts to silence them”.

Rise in violence

Targeted assassinations of prominent figures, including journalists, politicians and rights activists, have become more common in recent months with the rise in violence in Afghanistan, despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

Nekzad’s death follows the murder earlier this month of news anchor and activist Malalai Maiwand, who was shot dead with her driver in Jalalabad in an attack claimed by the ISIL group (ISIS).

Last month, Radio Liberty reporter Aliyas Dayee was killed in a car bomb in the southern town of Lashkar Gah.

Much of the violence has been sparked by the Taliban as they try to gain influence in the peace talks, which began in September in Qatar’s capital, Doha, but are currently on hiatus until in early January.