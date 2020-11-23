Joshua Wong pleads guilty to 2019 Hong Kong protest

HONG KONG – Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty on Monday along with two other activists to charges of unauthorized assembly on a 2019 event and were immediately jailed, capping a month’s arrest of activists, journalists and politicians in the city.

Mr Wong, along with Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, who were all members of the since dismantled group, Demosisto, has been remanded in custody by a West Kowloon district court and will be sentenced next week.

The three were charged with unauthorized assembly during a demonstration in June 2019, when thousands surrounded the police headquarters and called for an investigation into the use of force by police officers.

They did not say why they had pleaded guilty rather than fight the charges. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wong wrote that the decision was made after reviewing prosecution evidence and consulting with a lawyer.