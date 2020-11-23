Joshua Wong pleads guilty to 2019 Hong Kong protest
HONG KONG – Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong pleaded guilty on Monday along with two other activists to charges of unauthorized assembly on a 2019 event and were immediately jailed, capping a month’s arrest of activists, journalists and politicians in the city.
Mr Wong, along with Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam, who were all members of the since dismantled group, Demosisto, has been remanded in custody by a West Kowloon district court and will be sentenced next week.
The three were charged with unauthorized assembly during a demonstration in June 2019, when thousands surrounded the police headquarters and called for an investigation into the use of force by police officers.
They did not say why they had pleaded guilty rather than fight the charges. In a Facebook post on Sunday, Wong wrote that the decision was made after reviewing prosecution evidence and consulting with a lawyer.
Demosisto disbanded shortly after Beijing imposed a strict national security law on Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese city, and launched an increasingly aggressive campaign against dissent.
Mrs. Chow and the founder of the city’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, is one of two dozen activists arrested under the National Security Act since it came into effect at the end of June.
Police used more aggressive tactics and social distancing rules to quell a stubborn protest movement. Eight pro-democracy lawmakers were arrested in November during a chaotic meeting held in the Legislature in May. The whole pro-democracy camp in Hong Kong later resigned from the legislature after Beijing authorized the withdrawal of four members of their group.
Mr. Wong, who previously served three separate passages behind the barThere are more than two cases linked to protests, said Monday he was ready to return to prison.
“Maybe the authorities want me to stay in prison term after term,” he said ahead of his hearing. “But I am convinced that neither the prison bars, nor the electoral ban, nor any other arbitrary power would prevent us from activating.
Mr. Wong pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of inciting and organizing an unauthorized rally, for which he faces up to three years in prison. But he maintained his innocence in a related charge of participating in an unauthorized rally.
Mr. Wong, 24, rose to prominence as the leader of the teenage protest during the Umbrella Movement. Last year, days after his release from prison, he spoke in front of the police headquarters in Hong Kong, where thousands of people had gathered. He criticized authorities for calling a June 12 protest outside the Hong Kong legislature a riot.
“No riots, only tyranny,” he led the crowd chanting.
Later in the day, protesters threw eggs at the seat and marked graffiti on the exterior walls.
Ms Chow, 23, who like Mr Wong was also a key figure in the 2014 pro-democracy umbrella movement, expressed concern about the prospect of a prison sentence. She pleaded guilty in July to the charges of participating in an unauthorized rally and inciting others to participate that arose out of the case.
“If I am sentenced, it will be my first time in prison”, she wrote in a Facebook message on Sunday. “Although I say I mentally prepared myself for this, I’m still a little scared.
