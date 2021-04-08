World
Jordan’s King Abdullah says sedition is quashed and country is stable – Times of India
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah said on Wednesday the sedition was called off after a split with his half-brother and former heir to the prince Hamza, which the government had accused of links with efforts to destabilize the country.
In his first statement since the case came to light, the monarch said the crisis that shook the stability of the kingdom was the “most painful” as it came both from within Royal family and outside.
“Nothing comes close to what I have felt – the shock, the pain and the anger – as a brother and guardian of the Hashemite family and leader of this dear people,” King Abdullah said in a letter published by the state news agency and read on Jordanian television.
He said the country is now stable and secure. “Hamza is today with his family in his palace under my care,” he said.
Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah on Monday evening after the royal family mediated, two days after the military warned him of actions they said undermined Jordan’s security and stability.
The government said Hamza was in liaison with people linked to foreign parties seeking to destabilize Jordan and had been under investigation for some time.
Abdullah said he decided to deal with Hamza’s case “as part of the Hashemite family”.
“As for the other aspects, they are under investigation, in accordance with the law,” he said in the letter.
Authorities say between 14 and 16 people have been arrested in connection with the alleged plot.
Jordan on Tuesday banned all news organizations and social media users from posting any content related to the Hamza investigations. Reuters has complied with these restrictions which carry criminal penalties.
Jordan’s neighbors and allies, including Saudi Arabia, expressed their solidarity with King Abdullah on security measures in the kingdom.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden called on King Abdullah to say that Washington supported Jordan’s actions “to preserve its security and stability,” the official Jordanian news agency reported.
