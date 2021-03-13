World
Jordanian health minister resigns after deaths in viral service – Times of India
SALT / JORDAN: Jordanof health Minister resigned on Saturday after at least six patients in the patient ward of a Covid-19 hospital died due to a lack of oxygen supply, state media reported.
Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh ordered an investigation into the deaths early Saturday morning at a government hospital in the city of Salt, 20 kilometers north of the capital. Amman.
He asked Health Minister Nathir Obeidat to step down, according to reports. Government spokesman Al-Rai newspaper confirmed that Obeidat had resigned.
Jordan, home to 10 million people, is grappling with an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths and struggling to get vaccines.
About 150 relatives of the patients gathered outside the hospital, which was surrounded by a large deployment of police and security officers, who prevented families from entering.
One of those waiting anxiously outside was Fares Kharabsha, whose parents are Covid-19 patients. He was inside when oxygen ran out on the ward and said civil and medical defense officers and people outside the hospital rushed in with portable oxygen devices to try and get through prevent more deaths.
“They resuscitated a lot of people, including my father and my mother,” he said. “I don’t know how many, but I saw people who died.”
Another relative, Habis Kharabsha, complained about the lack of sufficient services at the hospital. “In the isolation ward, there was only one doctor and two nurses for 50 or 60 patients; it’s crazy, ”he said.
The Middle East kingdom has reported more than 465,000 cases and more than 5,200 deaths during the pandemic. Last month, he tightened restrictions, reinstating weekend lockdowns and nighttime curfews, to curb the spread of the virus.
Jordan launched its vaccination campaign in mid-January with plans to vaccinate more than 4 million people by 2021. On Friday, the country received 144,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered through the global network. Covax initiative.
The Covax alliance aims to share Covid-19 vaccines with more than 90 low and middle income countries. However, the program faces delays, underfunding and limited supplies.
The EU has allocated 8 million euros to support the purchase of vaccines by Jordan. A second shipment of Covax is expected in April.
