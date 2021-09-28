Jordanian carrier resumes flights to Syria in new sign of thaw

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – The Jordanian national airline will resume direct flights to Damascus on October 3, the official Jordanian news agency reported on Tuesday, nearly a decade after flights were suspended due to the war in Syria .

The resumption of flights is the latest sign of the thawing of relations between the two neighbors.

The decision was announced at the end of a two-day ministerial meeting in Amman, the Jordanian capital, during which the two sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the sectors of trade, transport, transportation, energy and agriculture, according to the Petra news agency.

Royal Jordanian halted flights to Damascus, the Syrian capital, and Aleppo in 2012 at the height of the Syrian civil war for security reasons. In 2019, as military operations in Syria retreated, airlines were able to resume flights into Syrian airspace. In October 2018, Jordan also reopened a key border post with Syria, allowing the resumption of the flow of goods between the two countries.

Jordan is a close ally of the West and has offered support to Syrian rebels operating near its border. It hosts more than 650,000 Syrian refugees.

After a decade of conflict, military operations in Syria largely came to a halt after President Bashar Assad’s forces – aided by Iranian and Russian allies – recaptured much of the territory previously held by the rebels.

More recently, some Arab countries have shown their willingness to restore relations with Syria, whose Arab League membership was suspended in 2011 due to its brutal crackdown on largely peaceful protests.

Last week, the Syrian defense minister was invited to Amman for talks with the Jordanian army chief on border security.

Earlier this month, ministers from Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Egypt said after a meeting in Amman that Egyptian natural gas is expected to reach Lebanon via Jordan and Syria as early as next month, after l maintenance of pipelines and the review of an agreement interrupted 10 years ago.