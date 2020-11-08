Jordan to elect new parliament amid deepening economic crisis

Voters in coronavirus-stricken Jordan will go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a new parliament amid a worsening economic crisis, made worse by the pandemic.

With few resources and a heavy dependence on foreign aid, in particular the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the members of the new parliament will have as their main objective the restructuring of the country’s debt, estimated at more than 100% of its gross domestic product. (GDP).

Unemployment for the first quarter of 2020 also stands at 23%.

“This vote is different, people are more in distress because of the epidemic,” Oraib Rintawi of the Al-Quds Center for Political Studies told AFP.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1,180 out of more than 104,800 cases in Jordan, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

However, Rintawi doubted that there would be a high turnout because “most Jordanians believe that parliament plays a marginal role in the political system” because the formation of governments in the Hashemite kingdom is not based on a party or does not depend on the outcome of the vote.

There have been calls on social media to postpone the election, but the government said the vote will continue.

Parliament was already dissolved at the end of September before the vote and, according to the law, new elections must take place within four months.

Jordanian Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Musa Al-Maaytah insisted on Friday that it would be better to hold the vote now rather than in a few months.

“Economic, political and social life must continue,” he added.

Last month, King Abdullah II appointed veteran diplomat Bisher al-Khasawneh as prime minister ahead of the vote, after parliament reached the end of his term.

“People will vote on tribal criteria for a candidate from their clan or for representatives who will provide them with services,” not for political reasons, Rintawi said.

Some 4.5 million people with the right to vote will vote for candidates for 130 seats in parliament, including 15 reserved for women, out of a field of 1,674 candidates on 294 lists.

Security forces are also expected to deploy in the country’s 1,880 polling stations.

But virus restrictions banning gatherings of more than 20 people have put an end to traditional displays of favoritism such as contestants’ tents offering Arab sweets and coffee.

The Islamic Action Front, the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood and the main opposition force in Jordan, pledged to “work for the defense of the rights, dignity and livelihoods of people and to fight against Corruption”.

Representatives of the country’s main tribal clans, independents, leftists and a large number of wealthy businessmen are also running for four-year terms in parliament.

‘Poor country’

Jordan has suffered an economic hammer from COVID-19 with an estimated $ 3 billion loss in vital tourism revenue in the first nine months of 2020.

The campaign for the parliamentary elections was also forced to switch to videos posted on social media platforms, especially Facebook.

Home to some of the most beautiful archaeological sites in the world, including the ancient city of Petra, tourism normally accounts for 14% of Jordan’s GDP.

But the industry has been brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The war in the region further overwhelms resources. The country is home to some 2.2 million Palestinian refugees and more than 650,000 Syrian refugees, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

Jordan puts the cost of hosting Syrian refugees at around $ 10 billion and regularly complains about a lack of international support.

In March 2020, the IMF approved $ 1.3 billion in aid to Jordan, then adding about $ 396 million in emergency funds to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Saleh al-Armouti, a former Islamist lawmaker, highlighted the economic difficulties in a campaign video.

“Our poor country can no longer feed itself because of the hegemony” of the IMF, he said.

Official statistics show that the poverty rate has risen to 15.7%, a rate that the World Bank predicts will rise sharply due to the novel coronavirus.