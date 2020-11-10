Jordan holds parliamentary elections amid virus outbreak

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) – Jordanians began voting on Tuesday to elect a new parliament in the country which has long been a close Western ally in an unstable region and is now struggling to contain a coronavirus outbreak.

Voters will elect 130 members of the lower house of parliament, with 15 seats reserved for women, nine for Christians and three for Chechen and Circassian minorities. The Jordanian government is more representative than others in the Middle East, but most of the power is held by King Abdullah II, who appoints the government and can dissolve parliament at any time.

More than 4.5 million Jordanians are eligible to vote in 23 constituencies. Political parties, including one linked to the Muslim Brotherhood group, are allowed to participate, but the electoral system favors tribal candidates, businessmen and independents loyal to the king, and the monarch appoints all members of the country’s senate .

Jordan borders both Syria and Iraq and hosts large numbers of Syrian and Palestinian refugees.

Authorities say they have taken steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in polling stations, but the outbreak could hamper participation.

The government has imposed lockdowns and periodic curfews since the start of the pandemic. He plans to impose a 24-hour curfew for four days, starting Wednesday.

The kingdom, which has a population of around 10 million, reported 5,665 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to nearly 115,000. It reported 1,295 deaths.