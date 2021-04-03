World

Jordan arrests former senior aide, royals in crackdown

Bassem Awadallah, a longtime confidant of the king, trained in the United States, and Sharif Hassan Ben Zaid, a member of the royal family, were detained along with other unnamed figures, local media said.

Jordanian security forces arrested a former adviser to King Abdullah, a member of the royal family, and others on “security-related” grounds, the Petra state news agency reported.

He gave no further details and said an investigation was underway.

Arrests of senior officials and members of the royal family are rare in Jordan.

Awadallah, who was a driving force behind economic reforms before stepping down as head of the royal court in 2008, has long faced stubborn resistance from an old guard and a entrenched bureaucracy that thrived for years. thanks to government benefits.

The powerful Jordanian intelligence agency, with pervasive influence in public life, has played a larger public role since the introduction of emergency laws at the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, which civic groups say , violate civil and political rights.

