Johnson: UK Prime Minister calls for ‘determined push’ for climate change deal – Times of India
GLASGOW: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a UN climate change summit had made progress towards halting uncontrollable global warming, but more was needed to reach a deal.
“We have moved the ball very far on the pitch, but we are a bit stuck in a rolling maul,” the rugby-loving prime minister said at the UN COP26 summit, which ends on Friday.
“If we are to get there, we need a determined push to get us across the line,” he said at a press conference.
Johnson’s intervention in the frantic final hours of the two-week summit at Glasgow came as a draft text urging countries to increase their emission reduction targets by 2022.
The UN text gave a first look at the state of play after data showed that carbon reduction commitments made so far have left the world far from limiting heating to 1.5 Celsius.
Summit hopes to build on 2015 benchmark Paris Agreement, which called for capping global warming to well below 2.0 ° C above pre-industrial levels, and ideally 1.5 ° C.
But Johnson said it was “very frustrating to see countries that have spent six years ostensibly congratulating each other for signing this promissory note in Paris quietly approaching default now that vulnerable nations and future generations demand payment here and now. ”
He said world leaders had “no excuse” after hearing heartbreaking testimonies from people affected by global warming, especially island nations, whose existence is threatened.
Johnson said his counterparts could not credibly applaud their interventions but then sit on their hands.
“Here in Glasgow, the world is closer than ever to signaling the beginning of the end of anthropogenic climate change,” he added.
“This is the greatest gift we can give to our children and grandchildren, and to unborn generations. It is now within our grasp at COP26 in these last days, we just need to reach out together and grab it.
“And so, my question to my fellow world leaders this afternoon, as we enter the final hours of COP Will you help us do that, will you help us seize this opportunity, or will you stand in the way? ”
