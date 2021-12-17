World
johnson: Questions raised about Boris Johnson’s leadership after Tories lose ultra-secure seat in bypoll – Times of India
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a major test of his leadership after the Tories lost a by-election on Friday in an ultra-secure seat they had occupied for two centuries.
In one of the biggest shifts in modern times, the Liberal Democrats toppled a majority of nearly 23,000 in the North Shropshire by-election and seized the fortress of the true blues by a margin of 5,925 votes.
Johnson said the result was “very disappointing” and that he “heard what voters said”, attributing the political earthquake to a “constant litany of things about politicians” in the media rather than to the deployment of the booster jab.
The by-election in the agricultural district of North Shropshire was triggered after Owen Paterson, an MP since 1997, resigned in November after the parliamentary standards commissioner concluded he had broken lobbying rules and recommended his suspension. Paterson denies the allegations.
A series of stories about the Christmas holidays in Downing Street and the Conservatives’ headquarters breaking lockdown rules in 2020 ensued as controversy over donations used to fund the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment has ensued resurfaced.
A rebellion of 100 Tory MPs against vaccine passports on Tuesday demonstrating the discontent of Tory MPs in Johnson’s leadership encouraged more people to vote Liberal Democrats, Tory Shropshire adviser and Market Drayton Mayor Roy Aldcroft said . The people of North Shropshire were unhappy with “what was happening in London”, he said, and unhappy with the delivery of Brexit, he added. North Shropshire voted ‘Leave’.
“There is the Irish problem, the French fishing problem, and we have heavy trucks hanging in the ports because of all the paperwork required,” he added.
The people of North Shropshire are also furious at the way Paterson has been treated. “He was a longtime energetic MP doing a good job and they feel aggrieved by the way he was forced to resign. If he had stood up he would have won,” he said. declared.
Tory candidate Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, an Indian lawyer and surgeon, was parachuted from Birmingham with no local knowledge of the area, said Mark Whittle, deputy mayor of Market Drayton. “More than half of the townspeople couldn’t pronounce his name. He was absolutely the wrong person for Shropshire.”
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of Conservative backbenchers, announced he would accept letters demanding a vote of no confidence in Johnson “by email”. Fifteen percent of Conservative MPs could call a vote. MP Sir Roger Gale said: “Another bang and he came out.”
