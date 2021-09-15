Johnson of UK replaces Foreign Secretary in Cabinet reshuffle – Times of India

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson demoted his top diplomat and sacked his education minister in a major government reshuffle on Wednesday as he tried to get past a series of political missteps and rekindle its promise to “level” prosperity through UK In the biggest move, Johnson demoted the Foreign Secretary Dominique raab , who has come under fire for delaying his return from vacation in Greece after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last month.Raab was appointed Secretary of Justice with the additional title of Deputy Prime Minister. Despite the headline, this is a demotion – the MP has no formal constitutional role.The new Minister of Foreign Affairs is the former Secretary of International Trade Liz truss , a grassroots Conservative Party favorite who has received praise for her work negotiating trade deals with Australia and Japan since Britain left the European Union last year. Truss, who is Britain’s second female Foreign Minister, will also remain Minister for Women and Equality.

New British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Anne-Marie Trevelyan replaced Truss as Minister of International Trade.

There were no further changes to the four main Cabinet posts, with Rishi Sunak remaining as Treasury Chief and Priti Patel remaining Minister of the Interior. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also retained his post. He was praised for his work overseeing the evacuation of thousands of British citizens and their Afghan allies from Kabul last month.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who has a key post as the head of the UK pandemic response, also remained in his post.

Johnson fired Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who has come under fire for his performance during the pandemic, which has seen long stretches of school closures, sudden policy changes and the cancellation of major exams to enter at university two years in a row.

Williamson has been replaced by Nadhim Zahawi, former Minister of Vaccines, responsible for vaccinating the country against the coronavirus.

Michael Gove, a longtime ally and sometimes rival of Johnson, has been appointed Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. The department is key to Johnson’s goal of “leveling” the UK, spreading prosperity beyond the wealthy south which is the traditional heart of the Tories. The pledge helped Johnson achieve a big electoral victory in 2019 by winning votes in the Labor Party-dominated areas of northern England.

Nadine Dorries has been promoted to head the Culture, Media and Sports Department, a post which will see her grappling with thorny issues such as the future of the publicly funded BBC. An outspoken politician who often made headlines, Dorries criticized “left-wing snowflakes” and was suspended in 2012 by the Conservative Party for interrupting her work as a lawmaker to appear on the TV show -reality “I’m a celebrity … Get me out of here”, filmed in Australia.

Johnson last made big changes to his cabinet shortly after his victory in the December 2019 election, when he dismissed lawmakers seen as insufficiently loyal or lukewarm in their support for Brexit. This left him with a strong pro-Brex high-profile team, but critics say it has left many ambitious and knowledgeable lawmakers out of government.

Opponents of Johnson’s Tory government say the lack of depth has manifested itself in the UK. faced with the aftershocks of his departure from the EU as well as the public health crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic blows. Britain has recorded more than 134,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest death toll in Europe after Russia.

Johnson’s office said the Prime Minister’s changes on Wednesday would lead to “a strong, united team to better rebuild after the pandemic.”

The cabinet reshuffle is due to continue on Thursday.