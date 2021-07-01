Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant, company reports

The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant even eight months after inoculation, the company reported Thursday – a finding that should reassure the 11 million Americans who have been vaccinated.

The vaccine showed a small decrease in potency against the variant, compared to its effectiveness against the original virus, the company said. But the vaccine was more effective against the Delta variant than the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa – the pattern also seen with mRNA vaccines.

Antibodies stimulated by the vaccine get stronger over time, the researchers also reported.

The results were described in a press release, and the company said both studies were submitted for publication online Thursday. One of these studies was accepted for publication in a scientific journal. Both studies are small and the researchers said they released the results early due to strong public interest.

“The coverage of variants is going to be better than people expected,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, a virologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. “There was a lot of misinformation going around, so we decided we needed to make this in the public domain right away. “