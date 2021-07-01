Johnson & Johnson vaccine protects against Delta variant, company reports
The Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is effective against the highly contagious Delta variant even eight months after inoculation, the company reported Thursday – a finding that should reassure the 11 million Americans who have been vaccinated.
The vaccine showed a small decrease in potency against the variant, compared to its effectiveness against the original virus, the company said. But the vaccine was more effective against the Delta variant than the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa – the pattern also seen with mRNA vaccines.
Antibodies stimulated by the vaccine get stronger over time, the researchers also reported.
The results were described in a press release, and the company said both studies were submitted for publication online Thursday. One of these studies was accepted for publication in a scientific journal. Both studies are small and the researchers said they released the results early due to strong public interest.
“The coverage of variants is going to be better than people expected,” said Dr. Dan Barouch, a virologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. “There was a lot of misinformation going around, so we decided we needed to make this in the public domain right away. “
The intense talk about Delta’s threat has left even immune people feeling anxious about whether they are protected. The variant, first identified in India, is much more transmissible than previous versions of the virus, and its global spread has resulted in further health restrictions from Ireland to Malaysia.
In the United States, the variant now represents one in four new infections. Public health officials have said vaccines licensed in the United States work against all existing variants, but the data is primarily based on studies of mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
This has left some people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine wondering: What about us?
Frustration was growing even before the emergence of the Delta variant. Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated people could forgo indoor masks in many situations, for example, was primarily based on data from mRNA vaccines. And reports of a cluster of infections among players on the Yankees baseball team who had received the J.&J. shot did nothing to allay fears that the vaccine might be inferior to others.
Martha Young, 63, of Mountain View, Calif., Received the J.&J Award. shot April 9. It wasn’t his first choice, but it was what he was offered. But since then, she said, “I have been very, very frustrated with the lack of information. “
She added, referring to the J. & J. vaccine, “I felt like I was not counting, like I was statistically insignificant because so few of us have the vaccine that they don’t have to worry about us.”
Some people who have been immunized with J. & J. vaccine complained that they felt cheated by experts who said the vaccines were all equally good. “I was surprised to see others making this claim,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida. ” I did not like. People don’t want to feel misled.
But other experts said clinical trials should have shown that J. & J. vaccine was inferior to that of mRNA vaccines. “Seventy-two percent is of course less than 95 or 94 percent,” said Florian Krammer, an immunologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Part of the difficulty in comparing vaccines is that they have all been tested individually and with different measures of success. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna trials were designed to count symptomatic infections, while the J. & J. The trial evaluated vaccine prevention of moderate to severe infections.
Still, it’s clear that all vaccines are much more effective at keeping people out of the intensive care unit and mortuary than scientists might have hoped at first, said Danny Altmann, immunologist at the Imperial. College of London.
“It’s like arguing over whether you want to have a Ferrari or a Porsche going 150 or 180 miles an hour on a street where you’re only allowed 30 miles an hour,” he said. he declared.
Still, there are differences: The J. & J. The vaccine may allow more so-called “breakthrough” infections – which occur in fully vaccinated people – with mild or no symptoms than mRNA vaccines.
People with asymptomatic infections are very unlikely to spread the virus, but their diagnosis can become a problem when routine tests detect them – as in the case of the Yankee group – and they have to put themselves in quarantine, said John Moore, a virologist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York.
Information on the effectiveness of J. & J. The vaccine has been slow to arrive because it was rolled out later and due to the pause in its use following concerns about rare blood clots. Many medical centers and hospitals offered mRNA vaccines to staff early on and were able to set up studies evaluating these vaccines.
But blood samples from people vaccinated with the J. & J. the vaccine is a relatively scarce commodity, said Dr Krammer. “It’s not that nobody cares, or it’s not that we are hiding something because the vaccine is not good,” he said. “It’s more a problem of access.
In the absence of data, some experts had guessed that the J. & J. the vaccine probably worked as well against the Delta variant as the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is widely used in Europe. But this vaccine is given in two doses compared to the single dose of J. & J ..
“What I never fully understood about J. & J. is that their technology platform is essentially very, very similar – almost indistinguishable from AstraZeneca, ”said Dr Altmann. “Should it really be a two-dose vaccine like everything else?” “
The single dose offers benefits for people with limited access or who do not want two doses for other reasons. The J. & J. the vaccine also lasts longer than others when refrigerated and was a welcome option earlier in the pandemic when vaccines were scarce.
But after the emergence of variants like Beta and Delta that seem to partially bypass the immune system, the discussion of boosters for J. & J. beneficiaries have intensified. One dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is much less effective against the variants than two doses, and experts feared the J. & J. shot could be similar.
The new study addressed some of these concerns.
As blood antibody levels produced after immunization with Pfizer or Moderna drop after an initial surge, antibodies – and immune cells – stimulated by J. & J. vaccine persists at high levels. (Other studies have shown that the immune responses produced by mRNA vaccines are also likely to last for years.)
A dearth of information on the J. & J. vaccine had led many to speculate that it might need to be supplemented with a dose of an mRNA vaccine. But at least for now, the people who have received the J.&J. the vaccine shouldn’t need a booster, and they also can’t get one “unless they play with the system, unless they claim they have never been vaccinated and they’re getting an mRNA vaccine and they’re basically lying, “Dr. Moore said,” and I’m definitely not recommending people do that.
