Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine: Canada Approves Johnson & Johnson Single Dose Covid-19 Vaccine, Source Says | World News – Times of India

OTTAWA: Canada’s drug regulator approved Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, the fourth vaccine receive the green light, a government source said on Friday.
The official announcement will be made later on Friday, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. Health Canada approved the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines in December, and the AstraZeneca vaccine in February.
Canada has ordered more doses of vaccine per capita than any other country, but so far deliveries have been slow and it is behind in the immunization campaigns of many other developed countries. Ottawa says shipments are expected to increase significantly in the second quarter.
If the J&J vaccine is approved, it could alleviate some logistical challenges. The vaccine is administered as a single dose and can be stored in normal refrigerators while Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna injections should be stored in freezers.
So far, 4.2% of the Canadian population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the volunteer-run monitoring site Covid-19 Tracker Canada. In the United States, over 16% received at least one dose.
