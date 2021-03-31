Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine delayed by factory confusion in the United States.

Workers at a Baltimore plant making two coronavirus vaccines accidentally confused the ingredients of the vaccines several weeks ago, ruining an estimated 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and forcing regulators to delay clearance of the vaccine lines. factory production.

The factory is run by Emerging BioSolutions, manufacturing partner of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca. Federal officials attributed the error to human error.

The confusion has halted future shipments of Johnson & Johnson doses to the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates. Johnson & Johnson has decided to strengthen its control over the work of Emerging BioSolutions in order to avoid further quality failures.

The mistake is a major embarrassment for Johnson & Johnson, whose single-dose vaccine has been credited with speeding up the national immunization program.