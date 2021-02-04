Johnson & Johnson calls on US to approve single-dose COVID vaccine

J & J’s single-injection vaccine could help increase supply and simplify the vaccination campaign in the United States, which continues to fall behind.

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday that it had asked U.S. health regulators to clear its single dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The drugmaker’s request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% infection prevention rate in its large global trial .

J & J’s single-injection vaccine could help increase supply and simplify the vaccination campaign in the United States, amid concerns of further outbreaks due to the more contagious variant of the British coronavirus and the potential for lower efficacy vaccine against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.

Unlike the two currently licensed vaccines from Pfizer Inc / BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, J & J’s does not require a second injection or must be shipped frozen.

After the company’s request, regulators will need time to analyze the data and an advisory committee will need to meet. The company’s chief scientist said last month that J&J was on track to deploy the vaccine in March.

J & J’s candidacy has raised hopes of fighting the pandemic that has killed more than 451,145 Americans and more than 2,271,152 worldwide.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer have changed little in after-hours trading.

The United States has reached an agreement to purchase 100 million doses of J&J vaccine for $ 1 billion and the possibility of purchasing an additional 200 million doses.

The company said it had doses ready for delivery after emergency approval. It aims to deliver one billion doses in 2021 with production in the United States, Europe, South Africa and India.

J & J’s vaccine uses a cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into body cells and trigger an immune response.

The Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that requires it to be stored in a freezer.