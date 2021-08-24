World

Johnson from UK says G7 agreed Taliban must allow people to leave after August 31 – Times of India

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the G7 had agreed on its number one condition for the Taliban granted safe passage to Afghans who wanted to leave the country beyond the August 31 deadline.
“The number one condition that we are setting as the G7 is that they must guarantee until August 31 and beyond a safe passage for those who want to go out,” Johnson said after an emergency virtual meeting of leaders. of Group of seven richest nations.
“Some of them will say that they do not accept this, some of them, I hope, will see the meaning, because the G7 has a very important economic, diplomatic and political weight.”




