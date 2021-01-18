World
Johnson from UK on Covid-19: Things will be very different by spring – Times of India
LONDON: Coronavirus situation will be very different by spring, Prime Minister BorisJohnson say monday like Brittany speeds up his vaccination program to protect the most vulnerable from disease.
“Things will be very different between now and the spring,” he said. “This does not mean that we are not going to live with the consequences of the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic for some time.”
