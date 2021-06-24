John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison hours after a court ruled he would be extradited to the United States

John McAfee, the eccentric tech mogul who made his fortune developing antivirus software, was found dead in a jail cell near Barcelona on Wednesday, just hours after Spain’s National Court ruled he should be extradited to the United States to face tax evasion charges. He was 75 years old.

The news of his death was first reported by El Pais, who said he had committed suicide. An official then confirmed the news of his death to The Associated Press, with a statement from the Catalan government saying that a 75-year-old American citizen awaiting extradition could not be resuscitated.

McAfee was arrested last October in Spain on charges of failing to pay millions of dollars in income tax from 2014 to 2018 in Tennessee. He has also been the subject of charges by federal investigators in Manhattan for his involvement in a “pump and dump” cryptocurrency program.

Earlier Wednesday, the Spanish court ruled that McAfee would be subject to extradition, after months he said the charges against him were politically motivated and designed to ensure he never leaves again the prison.

The tax evasion charges were not the first time McAfee had been involved in a criminal investigation. In 2012, McAfee was wanted for questioning in Belize for the murder of his neighbor.

For months, McAfee had tweeted from prison.