John Magufuli: the late president of Tanzania in his own words

A man reads a newspaper with a headline announcing the death of Tanzanian President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam on March 18, 2021.

The controversial President of Tanzania, John Magufuli, has died at the age of 61. A peasant’s son became president in 2015 and has been praised for his no-frills approach. But he continued to gain international notoriety for his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of his opinions, in his own words.

On the coronavirus:

“I want to thank Tanzanians of all faiths. We prayed and fasted that God would save us from the pandemic that has afflicted our country and the world. But God answered us. I believe, and I am sure that many Tanzanians believe that corona disease has been eliminated by God, ”he told worshipers at a church in the capital, Dodoma, in June 2020.

“The coronavirus, which is a devil, cannot survive in the body of Christ … It will burn instantly.”

“We have had a number of viral illnesses, including AIDS and measles. Our economy must come first. She must not sleep… Life must go on… Country [elsewhere] in Africa will come here to buy food in the years to come… they will suffer because of the closure of their economy. “

In early March 2020, Magufuli, left, greeted Zanzibar Vice President Seif Sharif Hamad with a pat of his foot as an alternative to a handshake. Both have since died.

“We have to be careful because some of these donations to fight the coronavirus could be used to transmit the virus. I want to urge you Tanzanians not to accept donation of masks, instead tell donors to go and use them with their wives and children, “he added.

“Our founding father was not someone to be told what to do … Those who make these kinds of rules [lockdown] are used to giving these directives which our founding father refused, ”said Magufuli, referring to the habit of the first ruler of Tanzania, Julius Nyerere, of rejecting the advice of Western countries.

“There are so many amazing things happening in this country. Either the imperialists have bought out the lab technicians or they are not competent, which is not true,” he said.

“So many times I have insisted that not everything you are given is good. There could be people who are used, that material could be used … but it could also be sabotage because it’s war, ”he said of the test kits.

“It may be another test, but with God we will win. Let’s not scare each other because we won’t win. It’s possible that we have offended God or been tested and I urge that we stand with God. Religious leaders continue to encourage prayers, we will win. God cannot forsake this nation “, he said on February 19 during the funeral of a senior presidential adviser.

On leadership

“I want you Tanzanians to believe that you have a real president, a real rock. I cannot be threatened and I am not threatened,” Magufuli said in March 2018.

On censorship

Tanzanian President John Magufuli pictured in August 2020

“I would say to media owners – be careful, watch it. If you think you have that kind of freedom, [it is] not to this extent, ”he said in 2017, reminding journalists of the new laws and a new code of conduct overseen by the Ministry of Information.

On his education

“Our house was thatched and, like many boys, I was assigned to herding cattle, as well as selling milk and fish to support my family … I know this what does it mean to be poor. I will strive to help improve the well-being of people. », He declared during his electoral campaign of 2015.

On his legacy

John Pombe Magufuli

“One day you will remember me … I know that one day you will remember me, not for bad things but for good deeds … because I sacrificed my life for the poor in Tanzania “he said in a video that resurfaced after his death.