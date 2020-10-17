John Legend pays tribute to Chrissy Teigen following child loss

The singer posted a video of himself on Instagram on Thursday night, performing a music that he devoted to Teigen, and thanked followers for his or her good needs and prayers.

“That is for Chrissy . I really like and cherish you and our household a lot. We have skilled the best highs and lowest lows collectively. Watching you carry our youngsters has been so transferring and humbling. I am in awe of the power you have proven via probably the most difficult moments,” Legend wrote in the post

“What an superior reward it’s to have the ability to convey life into the world. We have skilled the miracle, the facility and pleasure of this reward, and now we have deeply felt its inherent fragility.”

“I wrote this music as a result of I’ve religion that so long as we stroll this earth, we are going to maintain one another’s fingers via each tear, via each up and down, via each check,” he added. “We promised one another this on our wedding ceremony day seven years in the past, and each problem we have confronted has made that promise extra highly effective, extra resilient. Our love will stay. We’ll by no means break.”

The couple introduced the loss of life of their son, Jack, on their social media channels on October 1, after Teigen was admitted to hospital having been on mattress relaxation and bleeding for “rather less than a month.” “We’re shocked and within the form of deep ache you solely hear about, the form of ache we have by no means felt earlier than,” the assertion shared on their social media channels mentioned. “We had been by no means in a position to cease the bleeding and provides our child the fluids he wanted, regardless of baggage and baggage of blood transfusions,” the submit mentioned. “It simply wasn’t sufficient.” The couple have been praised for being open about their grief and being pregnant struggles. They’ve two youngsters, Luna and Miles , who had been conceived via IVF. They mentioned Jack was conceived naturally — one thing Teigen mentioned she did not assume was doable for her. With the primary two pregnancies, the assertion mentioned, the couple waited to call the newborn till after beginning, however this time that they had already begun calling “the little man in my stomach” Jack. “He’ll at all times be Jack to us,” the assertion mentioned. “Jack labored so exhausting to be part of our little household, and he will probably be, endlessly.”

CNN's Madeline Holcombe and Joe Sutton contributed to this report.







