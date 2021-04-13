John Kerry visits China for first high-level talks under Biden
President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry was due to arrive in China on Wednesday, the first Biden administration official to visit the country at a time of high diplomatic tensions.
In its official trip announcement, the State Department said Mr. Kerry would “discuss increasing global climate ambition” ahead of a virtual climate summit that President Biden plans to host dozens of world leaders later this month. The summit’s goal is to urge countries to do more to cut carbon emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold scientists say is necessary to avoid catastrophic changes in life on the planet. .
President Biden has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the summit, but Xi has yet to accept the invitation. Its participation in an American diplomatic initiative, if it did occur, would be a significant sign of China’s willingness to work with the United States despite rising tensions. sanctions and others measures that the new administration has taken in coordination with its allies.
Mr Kerry’s visit to China underscores the Biden administration’s intention to cooperate with China on common challenges, including climate, coronavirus and nuclear proliferation, even as countries are locked in political competition, increasingly tense technological and military.
There have so far been little outward signs of cooperation as the two countries fight over China’s crackdown in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and its military operations nearby Taiwan and in the south china sea.
In a move likely to anger Beijing, the State Department also announced on Tuesday that a delegation of former US officials, including two former deputy secretaries of state, would visit Taiwan as a “personal signal” from the United States. Mr. Biden’s commitment to the island democracy that Beijing claims to be part of its territory. Chinese officials have sharply criticized the administration’s signals of support for Taiwan.
Mr. Biden has made it clear that he sees China as a major strategic threat to America. AT diplomatic summit testy In Anchorage last month, senior Chinese and American officials exchanged very critical assessments of their respective policies.
Mr Kerry’s visit comes after the release of a major annual intelligence report on Tuesday who warned that China’s effort to expand its growing influence poses one of the biggest threats to the United States. China’s strategy, according to the report, is to drive a wedge between the United States and its allies. The report also identified climate change as a growing threat to the United States.
Biden officials understand that effectively tackling climate change requires cooperation from China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. As Secretary of State in the Obama administration, Kerry himself helped secure China’s agreement to join the 2015 Paris climate accords.
Mr. Kerry has already visited several countries in his role as Mr. Biden’s climate envoy. In March, Kerry met with European officials in London, Brussels and Paris. This month, he visited the United Arab Emirates, India and Bangladesh.
In New Delhi, Kerry met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei V. Lavrov, whose country, one of the world’s leading emitters of greenhouse gases, is also a strategic rival to the United States.
In China, he will meet Xie Zhenhua, the main Chinese negotiator in the negotiations which led to the Paris agreement. Xi called on him to step down from retirement in February to resume his role as senior climate envoy in what was seen as a response to Mr. Kerry’s appointment.
Mr Xie and Mr Kerry have met during these previous rounds of climate negotiations and have been in contact since taking on their new roles. They also appeared together at a virtual conference last month known as the Ministerial on Climate Action.
Xi stressed the need for action on climate change, urging China to new specific objectives to reduce emissions. He pledged last year to accelerate China’s peak emissions, which were previously in 2030, and achieve ‘carbon neutrality’ by 2060 – meaning the country would not emit more. emissions to the atmosphere by planting forests. or engineering.
Environmentalists applauded the targets, but later expressed disappointment that the Chinese government did not detail how to achieve them when it unveiled a new five-year economic plan in March.
At the same time, China continued to approve new coal-fired power plants, one of the main sources of carbon emissions, prioritizing social stability and economic development of a major industry at home.
Thom woodroofe, an Asia Society Policy Institute analyst who studies China-U.S. climate cooperation, told a conference last month that the two countries appeared to want to isolate the climate change issue from their other differences.
“From China’s perspective, it is recognized that it has more to gain than lose in finding a way to cooperate with the United States on climate,” he said.
While President Trump was in the White House, China raised its profile as a major player in climate change policy. “With Biden’s inauguration, they don’t just want this position swept aside,” he said.
Chris Buckley contributed reporting and Claire Fu contributed research.
