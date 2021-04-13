John Kerry visits China for first high-level talks under Biden

President Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry was due to arrive in China on Wednesday, the first Biden administration official to visit the country at a time of high diplomatic tensions.

In its official trip announcement, the State Department said Mr. Kerry would “discuss increasing global climate ambition” ahead of a virtual climate summit that President Biden plans to host dozens of world leaders later this month. The summit’s goal is to urge countries to do more to cut carbon emissions and limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold scientists say is necessary to avoid catastrophic changes in life on the planet. .

President Biden has invited Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the summit, but Xi has yet to accept the invitation. Its participation in an American diplomatic initiative, if it did occur, would be a significant sign of China’s willingness to work with the United States despite rising tensions. sanctions and others measures that the new administration has taken in coordination with its allies.

Mr Kerry’s visit to China underscores the Biden administration’s intention to cooperate with China on common challenges, including climate, coronavirus and nuclear proliferation, even as countries are locked in political competition, increasingly tense technological and military.