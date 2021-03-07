John Kerry to visit Europe next week for climate talks

Special Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry will travel to London, Brussels and Paris next week to “work with European allies to bolster global climate ambition” ahead of two key summits on the issue, his office said on Saturday.

Our thought bubble, via Ben Geman of Axios: Kerry’s trip is a sign that the U.S. team is seeking tangible results from President Biden’s Climate Leaders Summit next month, not just talks and vague calls for s ‘seriously tackle climate change.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

To note: Kerry’s March 8-10 visit to European cities marks the first major in-person multilateral meeting in months, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing leaders to hold such discussions virtually. Kerry was vaccinated against the virus last month.

Details: In London, Kerry will meet with UK government officials who are hosting the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change on November 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, by a declaration.

What they say: The State Department said in an emailed statement that Kerry is heading to Europe after careful consultation with her hosts “because the progress we need requires a handful of key face-to-face meetings to coordinate our efforts.”

Officials would “observe all applicable public health regulations and safety measures” to protect against the coronavirus, including physical distancing and wearing face masks where appropriate, the statement added.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with the State Department commentary.

Learn more about Axios: Sign up to learn about the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free