John Kerry Says UN Climate Summit Can Generate “Huge Progress”

United States Climate Envoy John Kerry believes “huge progress” could be made at an upcoming United Nations climate summit in Scotland to reduce carbon emission levels if more governments must make concrete commitments, Associated press reports.

Driving the news: America’s climate credibility rests in part on the reconciliation bill movement ahead of the 12-day climate summit, which begins on October 31.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Inventory: Kerry met with representatives from different countries on Saturday to identify where progress can be made ahead of the summit, AP reports.

“This is the decisive decade”,

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry

But, but, but: The sum of the 191 pledges as written would increase emissions by 16% by 2030, according to Kerry.

What he says : “At the end of the day folks, as we are here today, we believe we can make huge strides in Glasgow, moving quickly towards the new goals that science tells us we need to achieve,” said Kerry, per AP.

Go further: What ‘success’ means at the United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free