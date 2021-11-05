John Kerry praises the progress made at the climate summit, but warns: “The job is not done”.
As the UN climate summit neared its midpoint, the Biden administration on Friday tried to strike a balance between praising the new pledges countries made this week to cut emissions and warning that they must still do a lot more to avoid the worst impacts. of global warming.
“Let me stress as strongly as I can: the job is not done,” John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy on climate change, said at a press conference in Glasgow on Friday. “We all need to put pressure on our ambition in the future. But it is doable if we go all the way.
The first week of the climate summit saw a flurry of new climate commitments. India committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2070, the first time he set himself such a goal. At least 105 countries signed an agreement reduce emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, by 30% this decade. Large financial institutions said they would use their resources to finance a shift to clean energy.
On paper, at least, these promises seem important. The International Energy Agency published an analysis Thursday, suggesting that if nations honor their latest climate commitments and long-term plans, the world could potentially limit global warming to 1.8 degrees Celsius, or 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels by 2100.
This would still be a long way from keeping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the threshold beyond which many scientists say the planet will experience catastrophic effects against heat waves, droughts, forest fires and floods. (The planet has already warmed by 1.1 degrees.) But that would put the world much closer to that goal than before.
Yet the agency’s analysis comes with some huge caveats. It assumes that dozens of countries, including China, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, will all deliver on their promises of achieving net zero emissions by mid-century. Many of these countries still have no concrete policies or even detailed plans in place to sharply cut emissions this decade and stay on track to meet those goals.
“Governments are making bold promises for decades to come, but short-term actions are insufficient,” wrote Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency.
Mr Kerry acknowledged that many of the promises made in Glasgow were still just that – promises. “Words don’t mean enough unless they are implemented,” he said. “We have all lived through years of frustration with promises made but not kept. We understand this. But I believe that what is happening here is far from business as usual.
“The alternative,” he said, “is you don’t say nothing, you don’t do anything, you don’t have any promises or commitments, and you’re sitting there waiting for the flood.”
The climate summit was overshadowed by the fact that some top leaders did not show up in person, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, and Russian President Vladimir V. Putin.
But Mr Kerry said he was continuing to speak with representatives of the two countries in Glasgow in the hopes of finding “a way to try to move forward”.
“Are we going to have all the countries at the sufficient level that we need by the end of next week?” No. And we know it, ”he said. “But we know we could have a critical mass of countries moving in a way that keeps the ‘1.5 degree goal’ alive. ‘
TO New York Times climate event in GlasgowMr. Kerry said on Friday that the stakes at this conference could not be higher. Still, he said, he was hopeful, given advancements in technology, including new satellite systems that provide methane and carbon dioxide emissions measurements, which allow companies to map emissions. and countries.
“This availability coupled with money means we have a new level of responsibility,” Mr. Kerry said. “Plus, there is a reality in many of these programs and commitments that we have never seen before. “
Source link