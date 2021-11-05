John Kerry praises the progress made at the climate summit, but warns: “The job is not done”.

As the UN climate summit neared its midpoint, the Biden administration on Friday tried to strike a balance between praising the new pledges countries made this week to cut emissions and warning that they must still do a lot more to avoid the worst impacts. of global warming.

“Let me stress as strongly as I can: the job is not done,” John Kerry, President Biden’s special envoy on climate change, said at a press conference in Glasgow on Friday. “We all need to put pressure on our ambition in the future. But it is doable if we go all the way.

The first week of the climate summit saw a flurry of new climate commitments. India committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2070, the first time he set himself such a goal. At least 105 countries signed an agreement reduce emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, by 30% this decade. Large financial institutions said they would use their resources to finance a shift to clean energy.

On paper, at least, these promises seem important. The International Energy Agency published an analysis Thursday, suggesting that if nations honor their latest climate commitments and long-term plans, the world could potentially limit global warming to 1.8 degrees Celsius, or 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels by 2100.