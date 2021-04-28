John Kerry could face State Department investigation into Iran bomb if GOP lawmakers are successful

Three Republican lawmakers on Wednesday called on the State Department’s acting inspector general to investigate John Kerry, the special climate envoy and former secretary of state, revealed Israeli secrets to Iran.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General Diana Shaw, Reps Ann Wagner, R-Mo., Andy Barr, R-Ky. and Lee Zeldin, R-NY, called for a full investigation into “Kerry’s relationship with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif and whether or not his security clearance should be revoked.”

The letter comes just days after other Republican lawmakers called on Kerry to step down amid the same allegations.

JOHN KERRY CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OVER ALLEGED LEAK FROM ISRAELI INTEL TO IRAN

“Iran is a serious threat to Israel, a bulwark of democracy and stability in the Middle East. It is in our national security interest to stand by our strategic ally – not to sell him to our adversaries.” , wrote the lawmakers.

In addition to requesting an investigation from the Inspector General, the three lawmakers asked in the letter whether the State Department was aware of the allegations before the media released details surrounding the leak. They also asked if Kerry was aware of Kerry’s involvement in the re-entry of the Iran nuclear deal and if Iran had acted against Israel since the allegations became public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“John Kerry and Joe Biden have proven to be pro-Iranian before in defending the failed Iran nuclear deal, but this type of betrayal of a staunch ally is simply unacceptable,” Barr said.

Lawmakers asked the Inspector General to respond to the letter, which was first obtained by the Daily caller, before May 12.